'Shazam!' Rules International Box Office Again With $35 Million

Rebecca Rubin

Warner Bros.’ “Shazam!” dominated international box office charts again, generating $35.9 million from 79 overseas markets.

The superhero tentpole was the No. 1 movie globally for the second weekend in a row. It added another $25 million in North America, taking ticket sales past $258.8 million worldwide. Internationally, “Shazam!” has earned $163.9 million. It saw the best showing this weekend in China, where it pocketed $4.9 million. Other top territories for DC’s latest masked hero include the United Kingdom ($2.9 million), Mexico ($2.7 million), and Brazil ($2.6 million).

Disney’s “Dumbo” swooped in behind “Shazam!” with $22 million from 55 foreign markets. Tim Burton’s live-action remake of the classic cartoon has now crossed $266 million globally, with $177 million of that haul coming from international territories.

Elsewhere, Paramount’s remake of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” made $12.6 million from 56 markets, taking its international grosses to $35.7 million. The horror film bowed in France with $2.3 million, as well as Korea with $694,000 and Taiwan with $301,000.

Among new releases, Lionsgate’s remake of “Hellboy” pocketed $10 million from 41 locations. It debuted in North America with a disappointing $12 million for a global start of $22 million.

Meanwhile, “After,” a YA romance drama, pulled in a promising $11.7 million from 29 territories. The movie, an adaptation of Anna Todd’s best-selling book, launched with $6.2 million at the domestic box office.

Universal’s comedy “Little” began its international run with $1.9 million from 11 territories. Along with its $15.5 million start in North America, the film has amassed $17.4 million to date. It launched in the U.K. with $800,000, as well as Australia with $500,000 and Netherlands with $200,000.

In box office milestones, Fox’s Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsodycrossed $900 million in ticket sales worldwide, strengthening its hold as the biggest music biopic of all time. As of Sunday, the Oscar-winning movie has generated $685 million internationally, along with an impressive $216 million at the domestic box office.

