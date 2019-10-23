×

Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to Be Re-Released With New Footage

Rebecca Rubin

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is heading back to the silver screen.

Sony Pictures, the studio behind Tarantino’s latest feature, announced the movie will be re-released with 10 minutes of additional footage, including four new scenes. The lengthier version of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which already clocked in at two hours and 41 minutes, will hit 1,000 North American locations starting on Oct. 25.

“Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie, and we look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it’s meant to be seen — in theaters on the big screen — with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat,” Adrian Smith, Sony’s president of domestic distribution, said in a statement.

The news comes following Tarantino’s announcement that he would not re-cut the movie to appease Chinese sensors, putting its Oct. 25 debut in that territory “on hold.” Exhibitors say China was displeased with the movie’s portrayal of Bruce Lee.

Even without a China release, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is already Tarantino’s second-highest grossing movie ever behind “Django Unchained” ($425 million). So far, the R-rated film has earned $139 million in North America and $228 million overseas from a $90 million budget.

Tarantino’s ninth feature is expected to be an Oscar frontrunner and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as an aging actor and his longtime stunt double, respectively, who are struggling to find their place in a changing Hollywood. At the same time, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), the up-and-coming actress married to director Roman Polanski, moves next door. The drama, which pays tribute to the golden age of showbiz, is set in the late 1960s against the backdrop of the Manson family murders.

