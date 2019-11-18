×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paramount Names Chris Aronson President of Domestic Distribution

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
160317_Fox_ChrisAronson
CREDIT: Richard Radstone

Chris Aronson has been tapped as president of domestic theatrical distribution at Paramount Pictures, a hire that reunites him with studio chief Jim Gianopulos. Both men worked together at 20th Century Fox for decades.

Aronson is known for his wit, blunt talk, and deep ties to the exhibition industry. He was pushed out from his post at Fox last spring after the Walt Disney Company bought the studio. A reunion with Gianopulos, who ran film operations at Fox until 2016, has been rumored for some time.

In his new role, Aronson will oversee theatrical distribution in North America, including in-theater marketing, operation and overall strategy. He will report to Marc Weinstock, Paramount’s president of worldwide marketing and distribution, and Mary Daily, co-president of worldwide marketing and distribution.

“In an ever-evolving distribution landscape, Chris has the ideal balance of experience in the arena and strategic acumen, as well as strong filmmaker relationships,” Weinstock and Daily said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have him onboard and can’t wait to see where his leadership takes our distribution strategy and team.”

Kyle Davies, who led Paramount’s domestic distribution division since 2016, will be exiting his role.

“Kyle is the consummate professional and has been an incredible asset to Paramount’s distribution business, as well as a fantastic colleague to all of us fortunate enough to work with him,” Weinstock and Daily said. “We thank him for his dedication and service.”

Aronson most recently served as president of domestic distribution at 20th Century Fox. During his tenure, he oversaw rollouts of hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Life of Pi,” “Avatar” and “Deadpool.” Prior to his time at Fox, he worked at box office analytics film Rentrak as senior VP before joining MGM as executive VP and general sales manager.

Aronson starts in his role at Paramount on Dec. 2.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Yanick Létourneau

    France's Promenades, Canada's Peripheria Produce ‘Kidnapping Inc.’

    BARCELONA – Yanick Létourneau’s Quebec-based production house Peripheria has teamed with lead producer Samuel  Chauvin’s Promenades Films in France, as well as Haiti’s Muska Group and Canal Plus Antilles to co-produce comedic-thriller “Kidnapping Inc.,” the sophomore feature of French director Bruno Mourral (“Kafou”). France’s CNC National Film Board, French-language TV channel TV5 Monde and the [...]

  • Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach, starring

    Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver to Be Honored at Santa Barbara Film Festival

    Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver will receive the performers of the year award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Jan. 17. The duo is being saluted in a ceremony at the Arlington Theatre for their work in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” The festival has become a key stop for filmmakers during awards season. [...]

  • Florence Pugh 'Little Women' Amy Actors

    How Greta Gerwig Will Forever Change Your Stance on ‘Little Women’s’ Amy

    When pressed to pick a favorite among “Little Women’s” iconic March sisters, one sibling is usually rarely chosen … the youngest. “I always hated Amy,” Beanie Feldstein revealed to Florence Pugh, who plays the divisive character in Greta Gerwig’s recent adaptation. “Then, miss, I watched this film and I was so blown away by your [...]

  • 160317_Fox_ChrisAronson

    Paramount Names Chris Aronson President of Domestic Distribution

    Chris Aronson has been tapped as president of domestic theatrical distribution at Paramount Pictures, a hire that reunites him with studio chief Jim Gianopulos. Both men worked together at 20th Century Fox for decades. Aronson is known for his wit, blunt talk, and deep ties to the exhibition industry. He was pushed out from his [...]

  • Florence Pugh and Beanie Feldstein

    Beanie Feldstein on Her Next Role as Monica Lewinsky in 'American Crime Story'

    Beanie Feldstein recently signed on to portray Monica Lewinsky in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” — a role she called “daunting” — but the “Booksmart” actress may be more excited about the fact she gets to co-star opposite Sarah Paulson. Feldstein gushed about the opportunity to work with Paulson to “Little Women’s” Florence Pugh during their [...]

  • Nicolas Celis and Tatiana Huezo

    Tatiana Huezo’s Fiction Debut ‘Noche de Fuego’ Sneak Peeked at Los Cabos

    LOS CABOS  —  An eight-year-old girl, Ana, looks into a hairdresser’s mirror as a woman, standing behind her, cuts her hair. “The doctor’s really scared,” the hairdresser says to the girl’s mother. “Aren’t you going to close?” the mother asks the hairdresser. “No, I pay to be here. I’m protected,” the woman replies. Still looking [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad