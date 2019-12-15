×
‘Jumanji 2’ Rules Overseas Box Office With $85 Million

Rebecca Rubin

CREDIT: Frank Masi

Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” powered international box office charts, collecting $85 million from 34 markets over the weekend.

The action-packed sequel kicked off in North America with $60 million for a global start of $145 million. “Jumanji: The Next Level” debuted in a handful of foreign territories last weekend, bringing box office receipts to $152 million overseas and $213 million worldwide. The United Kingdom led all territories with $12.6 million over its first five days in theaters, followed by Germany with $4.6 million. Other notable starts include South Korea ($5.7 million), Mexico $4.8 million) and India ($4 million).

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in the follow-up to 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” one of Sony’s highest-grossing movies ever with $962 million. Jake Kasdan returned to direct the sequel, which follows the gang as they return to the fantastical, and even potentially more dangerous, world of Jumanji.

Disney’s “Frozen 2,” meanwhile, continues its notable box office run and crossed the $1 billion mark globally after four weeks in theaters. The animated sequel brought in another $55 million from 48 international markets, taking its international tally to $666 million. “Frozen 2” is the sixth Disney movie this year to surpass $1 billion in ticket sales. The movie has seen the best performances in China ($111.5 million), Korea ($85.4 million), Japan ($67.3 million) and the United Kingdom ($49.6 million).

