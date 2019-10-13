×
'Joker' Dominates International Box Office With $124 Million

Dave McNary

Joker Movie
CREDIT: Niko Tavernise

Joker” is showing impressive traction internationally with a second weekend of $123.7 million on 24,149 screens in 79 markets — a holdover decline of just 29%.

Joaquin Phoenix’s psychological thriller has totaled $351.2 million outside North America after only 12 days in release. And with $192 million in domestic grosses, “Joker” has now topped $543 million worldwide for Warner Bros.

The film declined by only 24% in Europe and by 26% in Latin America. The U.K. has been top market and saw a 22% decline to $12 million, representing a 62% share of the country’s top five films. The British total has hit $36.9 million.

Mexico declined 37% to $8.6 million at 3,620 screens for a 68% share of the top five and a $28.9. million two-week total. South Korea saw a 53% slide to $6.6 million at 1,312 screens for a 50% share and a two-week take of $28 million.

“Joker” scored a $10.3 million opening in France for a 71% share. It was the biggest opening for a Warner Bros. film in 2019 and the second biggest opening for a DC film, trailing only “The Dark Knight Rises.” Germany generated a $9.3 million launch from 912 screens with a 67% share.  

Business in Brazil declined by a mere 6% to $6.9 million at 1,827 screens for an $18 million total. Russia’s second weekend saw a 36% decline to $6.5 million for a $20.4 million cumulative take.

Paramount’s expansion of “Gemini Man,” starring Will Smith, took in $31.1 million in 58 markets with 3D+ showing accounting for 26%. The two-week international Toal has hit $39 million.

It’s the biggest opening weekend result for an Ang Lee movie in 25 markets. Mexico and Russia each generated $2.7 million while South Korea and the UK each pulled in $2.2 million. Brazil and Italy each launched with $1.1 million.

