×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘It: Chapter Two’ Continues International Reign With $47 Million

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Brooke Palmer

Pennywise’s reign of terror hasn’t wavered: Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two” maintained first place on box office charts, led by another strong showing overseas. The sequel, based on Stephen King’s horror novel, generated another $47 million at the international box office for a foreign tally of $169 million.

After two weeks of release, “It Chapter Two” has collected $323.3 million worldwide. Between 2017’s “It” and this year’s follow-up, both of which were directed by Andy Muschietti, the franchise has now crossed the $1 billion benchmark at the global box office. The sequel stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and Isaiah Mustafa, while Bill Skarsgard returned to portray the terrifying demonic clown known as Pennywise.

It: Chapter Two” opened this weekend in France with $4.7 million. Among holdovers, the movie had a solid outing in Germany with $4.2 million, the United Kingdom with $3.9 million and Mexico with $3.3 million.

Related

Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey” generated $11.7 million when it opened in 17 overseas territories ahead of its Sept. 20 domestic debut. The British period drama, continuing the saga of the Crawley family from the popular TV series, had an expectedly promising start in the U.K. with $6.3 million. Other top markets include Australia with $2.2 million, the Netherlands with $700,000 and Finland with $600,000.

Another newcomer, Warner Bros.’ “The Goldfinch” began its staggered international rollout with a meager $985,000 from 12 territories. The drama, adapted from Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, didn’t have a much better start in the States, where it flopped with $2.6 million. The movie — starring Ansel Elgort — debuts next in France.

Meanwhile, STX’s “Hustlers” collected $4.46 million from 16 foreign markets. The R-rated heist drama kicked off with a sizable $33.2 million in North America for a global start of $37.69 million. Directed by Lorene Scafaria, “Hustlers” is based on Jessica Pressler’s 2015 New York magazine article about a group of strippers who turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clientele after the 2008 recession hits. Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer round out the cast.

Elsewhere, Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw” drove another $8.1 million in ticket sales for an international haul of $572.6 million. The “Fast & Furious” spinoff has made $740 million to date, thanks to huge ticket sales in China. Though sales have stalled, “Hobbs & Shaw” is nearing the $200 million mark in the Middle Kingdom.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Box Office: It Chapter Two Maintains

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Continues International Reign With $47 Million

    Pennywise’s reign of terror hasn’t wavered: Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two” maintained first place on box office charts, led by another strong showing overseas. The sequel, based on Stephen King’s horror novel, generated another $47 million at the international box office for a foreign tally of $169 million. After two weeks of release, “It Chapter [...]

  • First still from the set of

    Taika Waititi’s 'Jojo Rabbit' Wins Top Prize at Toronto Film Festival Awards

    Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” has won the coveted People’s Choice Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The honor positions the film for a potential Oscar run and bolsters its awards chances. That’s good news for Fox Searchlight, which must have been disappointed by the lackluster critical reception for the movie, a dark comedy [...]

  • Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez star

    Box Office: 'Hustlers' Racks Up Solid $33 Million Debut, 'Goldfinch' Bombs

    “Hustlers” rolled in the Benjamins this weekend, collecting $33.2 million when it debuted in 3,250 North American theaters. Boosted by rave reviews and stellar word of mouth, “Hustlers” beat expectations and now ranks as the best start for an STX film, along with the biggest live-action opening weekend for stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. [...]

  • German Cinema Is Diverse, But Is

    German Cinema Is Varied, But Is It Too Risk Averse?

    One of the strengths of German cinema is its diversity, says Simone Baumann, managing director of the national film promotion agency German Films. As well as the three films at Toronto directed by female German helmers, there was also German filmmaker Thomas Heise’s documentary film essay “Heimat Is a Space in Time.” Then there were [...]

  • Female Filmmakers in Germany Make Progress

    Female Filmmakers Surge Forward in Germany, But Still Face Obstacles

    Four feature films by German filmmakers screened at the Toronto Film Festival, and three of them were directed by women – Angela Schanelec’s “I Was at Home, But…,” winner of the Berlinale’s best director prize, Ina Weisse’s “The Audition,” and Katrin Gebbe’s “Pelican Blood,” the latter two both starring Nina Hoss. Germany’s Oscar entry this [...]

  • Bull

    Annie Silverstein's 'Bull' Takes Top Awards, Robert Pattinson Starrer 'The Lighthouse' Wins Jury Prize at Deauville

    Annie Silverstein’s feature debut “Bull” swept three awards at the 45th Deauville American Film Festival, including the Grand Prize, the Revelation Prize for best first film and the Critics’ Prize. “Bull,” a portrait of a rebellious teenage girl from South Texas, world premiered at Cannes’s Un Certain Regard and marks Silverstein’s follow up to her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad