×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘It: Chapter Two’ Conjures $16.5 Million in Early International Launches

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
L-R BILL HADER as Richie Tozier, JESSICA CHASTAIN as Beverly Marsh, JAMES MCAVOY as Bill Denbrough, JAMES RANSONE as Eddie Kaspbrak, ISAIAH MUSTAFA as Mike Hanlon, and JAY RYAN as Ben Hascomb in New Line Cinema’s horror thriller "IT CHAPTER TWO,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
CREDIT: Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two” has launched solidly in international markets with $16.5 million, finishing in first place in 48 markets.

The horror sequel opens in an additional 27 markets on Friday, including the U.K., Mexico and Spain. France opens the following week on Sept. 11 and Japan on Nov. 1.

It: Chapter Two” notched the biggest opening day for a horror movie and biggest Warner Bros. opening day of 2019 in Russia with $2.1 million from 3,215 screens and a 91% share of the top five films. “It 2” also scored the biggest opening day for a horror movie in Italy with $1.6 million at 840 venues for a 65% share of the top five titles. Germany generated $1.4 million, including previews, at 681 screens for a 64% share.

“It: Chapter Two” nabbed a powerful 75% share of the top five films in Australia with $625,000 at 501 screens. In Brazil, the sequel launched with $555,000 at 2,022 screens, and the country joined Russia with “It 2” as the biggest Warner Bros. opening day of 2019.

“It” was a blockbuster in 2017 with $373 million in international markets to go along with $327 million in North Ameria. “It: Chapter Two,” based on the second half of Stephen King’s 1986 novel, picks up 27 years after the events of the first film and centers on the adult versions of the seven members of the Losers Club as they deal with the return of the evil dancing clown Pennywise — with Bill Skarsgard reprising his role — in their hometown of Derry, Maine.

James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Rasone and Andy Bean star as the adult Losers Club. Andy Muschietti returns to direct from Gary Dauberman’s script. Producers are Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee. Critics have written mostly positive reviews for a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 67%, though they dogged its massive 169 minutes, 34 minutes longer than “It.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • L-R BILL HADER as Richie Tozier,

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Conjures $16.5 Million in Early International Launches

    Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two” has launched solidly in international markets with $16.5 million, finishing in first place in 48 markets. The horror sequel opens in an additional 27 markets on Friday, including the U.K., Mexico and Spain. France opens the following week on Sept. 11 and Japan on Nov. 1. “It: Chapter Two” notched [...]

  • Isaiah Mustafa It Chapter 2

    Isaiah Mustafa on Moving From Football to Acting and Starring in 'It: Chapter Two'

    Isaiah Mustafa was a journeyman pro football wide receiver with a dream of becoming an actor. Then he landed the spot as the suave Old Spice spokesman who burst out of the shower wearing nothing but a bath towel and deodorant. The moment led to appearances in sitcoms like “Anger Management” and “Baby Daddy,” after [...]

  • 'The Crack: Inception'

    Filmax Acquires 'The Crack: Inception' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barcelona-based studio Filmax has acquired international sales rights to José Luis Garci’s “The Crack: Inception,” the third part of a film noir trilogy whose first two installments represent for many the Spanish director’s finest achievement. Introducing the new film to buyers at Toronto, Filmax will also distribute it in Spain, opening the crime thriller on [...]

  • Keanu Reeves The Matrix

    'Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks' Documentary Bought for Digital Release

    Giant Pictures has acquired worldwide digital rights excluding SVOD and Australia/New Zealand to Serge Ou’s documentary “Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks,” Variety has learned exclusively. The deal was unveiled Friday. The film held its world premiere at the recent Melbourne International Film Festival and will have its US premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. [...]

  • Processed with VSCO with preset

    Venice: Jayro Bustamante's 'The Weeping Woman' Wins Venice Days Award

    Guatamalan director Jayro Bustamante’s genocide revenge drama “The Weeping Woman” (“La Llorona”), set during the 1960s civil war in his country, has won the Venice Days Director Award, the top nod in Venice’s independently run section. This is the second feature by Bustamante, who put Guatemalan cinema the map with his debut, “Ixcanul.” The film takes its [...]

  • For Web Story

    Venice: Lebanon's 'All This Victory' Wins Critics' Week; Saudi's 'Scales' Scores Prize

    “All This Victory,” a tense war drama directed by Lebanon’s Ahmad Ghossein and set in 2006 in his country during the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, is the big winner at the Venice Critics’ Week section dedicated to first works. The film is about a young man named Marwan who during a ceasefire goes in search of [...]

  • True History of the Kelly Gang

    Toronto Film Review: 'True History of the Kelly Gang'

    Back in 1970, Tony Richardson’s “Ned Kelly” hit upon a neat idea: What if you got an honest-to-God rock star, Mick Jagger, to play Australia’s most notorious 19th-century folk hero? A neat idea is all it was, though, and the listless, unconfidently acted movie that resulted was duly forgotten. Nearly half a century later, however, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad