Box Office: ‘It: Chapter Two’ Conjures $16.5 Million in Early International Launches

Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two” has launched solidly in international markets with $16.5 million, finishing in first place in 48 markets.

The horror sequel opens in an additional 27 markets on Friday, including the U.K., Mexico and Spain. France opens the following week on Sept. 11 and Japan on Nov. 1.

“It: Chapter Two” notched the biggest opening day for a horror movie and biggest Warner Bros. opening day of 2019 in Russia with $2.1 million from 3,215 screens and a 91% share of the top five films. “It 2” also scored the biggest opening day for a horror movie in Italy with $1.6 million at 840 venues for a 65% share of the top five titles. Germany generated $1.4 million, including previews, at 681 screens for a 64% share.

“It: Chapter Two” nabbed a powerful 75% share of the top five films in Australia with $625,000 at 501 screens. In Brazil, the sequel launched with $555,000 at 2,022 screens, and the country joined Russia with “It 2” as the biggest Warner Bros. opening day of 2019.

“It” was a blockbuster in 2017 with $373 million in international markets to go along with $327 million in North Ameria. “It: Chapter Two,” based on the second half of Stephen King’s 1986 novel, picks up 27 years after the events of the first film and centers on the adult versions of the seven members of the Losers Club as they deal with the return of the evil dancing clown Pennywise — with Bill Skarsgard reprising his role — in their hometown of Derry, Maine.

James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Rasone and Andy Bean star as the adult Losers Club. Andy Muschietti returns to direct from Gary Dauberman’s script. Producers are Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee. Critics have written mostly positive reviews for a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 67%, though they dogged its massive 169 minutes, 34 minutes longer than “It.”