International Box Office: ‘Maleficent’ Fends Off ‘Joker,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Debuts

Though “Joker” bested “Maleficent” in North America, Angelina Jolie’s “Mistress of Evil” remained victorious at the international box office.

Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” collected another $64.3 million from 56 foreign territories, boosting its overseas haul to $228 million. Globally, the dark fantasy sequel is nearing the $300 million mark with ticket sales currently at $293 million. “Maleficent,” which cost $185 million to produce, has disappointed at the domestic box office but continues to see far better results abroad. The follow-up to 2014’s “Maleficent” had the biggest returns in China with $42 million, followed by Russia with $21.2 million, Mexico with $15.1 million and Brazil with $10.1 million.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “Joker” continued its impressive box office streak, declining just 38% and generating $47 million in 79 markets. Those receipts bring “Joker” to a huge $571.5 million overseas and $849.1 million globally. Joaquin Phoenix’s gritty take on the Batman villain set numerous records and is now the highest-grossing R-rated film ever both internationally and globally. It also ranks as the third-biggest DC film to date. Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($57.6 million), Mexico ($39.8 million), Korea ($35.9 million) and Japan ($32.8 million).

Among new releases, “Terminator: Dark Fate” launched with $12.8 million from 10 international markets. Disney (via Fox) is releasing the film internationally aside from China, while Paramount is distributing the film domestically. The latest “Terminator” adventure — directed by Tim Miller and starring Linda Hamilton — opened in the U.K. ($3.8 million), France ($3.1 million), Thailand ($1.5 million), Germany ($1.4 million) and Malaysia ($1.1 million).

The sixth installment in the “Terminator” series (and first almost 30 years to have franchise creator James Cameron on board) debuts next weekend in North America, where it is expected to earn over $40 million.

STX’s horror thriller “Countdown” also launched this weekend in 16 territories, bringing in $1.7 million. The PG-13 movie also kicked off in North America with $9 million for a global start of $10.7 million.

Also new to multiplexes, Paramount’s “Gemini Man” added another $12.7 million from 60 markets. Ang Lee’s sci-fi thriller, starring Will Smith, surpassed $100 million overseas and has earned $104.9 million. “Gemini Man” bowed this weekend in Taiwan with $1.9 million, Japan with $1.8 million and Poland with $170,000.

Holdovers including “The Addams Family” pulled in $10.5 million this weekend from 18 markets, taking ticket sales to $11.2 million overseas and $83.8 million worldwide. Universal is distributing the movie overseas, while United Artists Releasing and MGM are spearheading North American markets.

Elsewhere, Sony’s “Zombieland: Double Tap” generated $9 million from 40 international markets for an international tally of $16.6 million. Universal’s “Abominable” also brought in $9 million, boosting overseas revenues to $87.8 million.