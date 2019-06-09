×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

International Box Office: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Beats ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ With $107 Million

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
JF_5100_v0014_SNL.1001 – Sophie Turner stars as Jean Grey in Twentieth Century Fox’s DARK PHOENIX. Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox.
CREDIT: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox

Disney-Fox’s “Dark Phoenixfailed to rise in North America, but the latest “X-Men” saga looks off to a slightly better start overseas, where it earned $107 million from 53 international markets.

Combined with a disastrous $33 million at the domestic box office, “Dark Phoenix” had a global debut of $140 million. The $200 million movie will have to rely heavily on foreign territories to turn a profit.

“Dark Phoenix,” directed by Simon Kinberg and starring Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender, saw the biggest start in China, earning $45.6 million. Other top territories include Korea with $5.7 million, Mexico with $5 million, and the United Kingdom with $4.9 million.

“Dark Phoenix” also flew above “The Secret Life of Pets 2” on international box office charts, though Universal and Illumination’s animated sequel is open in fewer territories. The follow-up to 2016’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” continued its overseas rollout, pocketing $16 million from 30 foreign markets. It has now collected $49 million overseas, along with $47 million in North America for a worldwide bounty of $97 million. The original film became a surprise hit, earning $875 million globally.

Related

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” debuted in 21 new markets this weekend, including the Netherlands with $1.7 million, Vietnam with $1.3 million, and Italy with $1.1 million.

Among holdovers, Disney’s “Aladdin” generated another $67.6 million from 55 international territories, pushing its overseas tally to $372.5 million. Globally, the live-action musical reboot has earned $604 million. “Aladdin” opened this weekend in Japan with $12.9 million, marking the biggest opening of 2019 for a Hollywood movie in that territory. 

Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” added another $47 million from 78 markets, propelling overseas ticket sales to $213.7 million. The monster sequel has amassed $292 million globally.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s “Rocketman” grossed $13 million from 50 territories, bringing its international box office receipts to $51 million.

Elsewhere, it looks like James Cameron might retain his title as box office king after all. “Avengers: Endgame” collected another $8.6 million globally this weekend, taking its worldwide bounty to $2.73 billion. If Marvel’s superhero epic continues at this pace, it’s unlikely it will take down “Avatar’s” $2.78 billion record.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

More Film

  • JF_5100_v0014_SNL.1001 – Sophie Turner stars as

    International Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Beats 'Secret Life of Pets 2' With $107 Million

    Disney-Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” failed to rise in North America, but the latest “X-Men” saga looks off to a slightly better start overseas, where it earned $107 million from 53 international markets. Combined with a disastrous $33 million at the domestic box office, “Dark Phoenix” had a global debut of $140 million. The $200 million movie [...]

  • Beyond the Legend

    ‘Beyond the Legend,’ ‘Karetabla,’ ‘Witch’s Business’ to Unspool at Bridging the Gap

    ANNECY – Brazil’s “Beyond the Legend,” Venezuela’s “Karetabla” and Chile’s “Witches’ Business” are among the thirteen animation projects selected to participate at the 5th Bridging the Gap (BTG), a Canary Island-based intensive animation workshop. Since its first edition in 2015, Tenerife animation lab Bridging the Gap has promoted fifty international feature films and animation series. [...]

  • Dark Phoenix

    Box Office: 'Secret Life of Pets 2' Ekes Out No. 1 Spot as 'Dark Phoenix' Sputters

    The North American box office fizzled this weekend as Universal and Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and Disney and Fox’s “X-Men” installment “Dark Phoenix” battled it out at theaters. Neither packed much of a punch, with both films debuting well below expectations. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” nabbed first place with $47.11 [...]

  • 'Fire Will Come' Review: Olivier Laxe's

    Film Review: 'Fire Will Come'

    Viewers obsessive about spoiler alerts will be thwarted by the very title of “Fire Will Come”: You know exactly what climax is coming in Oliver Laxe’s rustically beautiful rural parable, but its dreamy, mesmeric power lies in the waiting. An exactingly paced slow burn before it becomes, well, a very fast one, this second feature [...]

  • Gala-inchidere_08_06_2019_Vlad-Cupsa_VL2_2899_web

    Alejandro Landes’ ‘Monos’ Wins Top Prize at Transilvania Film Festival

    CLUJ, Romania–Alejandro Landes’ “Monos,” a survival thriller about a group of rebels set deep in the jungles of Colombia, won the top prize at the Transilvanian Intl. Film Festival on Saturday, with the jury praising the Sundance player “for its hypnotic power through its minimalist storytelling, committed cast, and unsentimental portrait of young people with [...]

  • Nancy Meyers and Mindy Kaling Hung

    Everything We Learned From Mindy Kaling and Nancy Meyers' Juicy Produced By Convo

    Mindy Kaling and Nancy Meyers — two titans of romantic comedies and layered, human storytelling overall — gathered Saturday in a wide-ranging conversation about their experiences as filmmakers in a changing market. At Produced By, the annual conference of the Producers Guild of America, the pair had an hour to share a wealth of information [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Nancy Meyers Says Obsessing Over Her Movie Kitchens Is Sexist

    Would the luxurious kitchens and interior design of Nancy Meyers’ movies be mentioned as often in articles and reviews if she were a male director? Meyers says no. In conversation with Mindy Kaling at the PGA’s Produced By conference on Saturday, the top-grossing filmmaker was asked how she feels about the attention paid to material [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad