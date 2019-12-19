×
Imax Smashes $1 Billion Milestone at Global Box Office

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (10213611bs)Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America'Avengers: Endgame' Film - 2019After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe.
CREDIT: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Imax is powering to a record year at the box office, crossing $1.035 billion in global ticket sales through Tuesday.

With two weeks left in the year, those figures already cement a new high-water mark for the company that specializes in high-tech cinema. That number will continue to grow this weekend when Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuts in theaters.

“In an entertainment landscape where people enjoy more choice than ever, demand for the Imax experience around the world has never been greater,” said Imax CEO Rich Gelfond. “Fans worldwide are increasingly seeking out immersive entertainment experiences and IMAX is uniquely positioned to deliver through our technology, scale, and powerful relationships with world-class creators.”

This marks the second year in a row Imax surpassed the $1 billion mark. Last year, the company brought in $1.032 billion thanks to hits like “Avengers: Endgame” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

Imax set numerous benchmarks in 2019 due to a diverse slate of Hollywood and international offerings like “Captain Marvel,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “The Lion King.” Among its records, Imax also brought in its highest international revenues ($368.6 million), as well as in China ($341 million).

The company also secured its biggest opening weekend in China and globally with Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame,” the epic finale of sorts to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Imax landed its two strongest local language releases in China with “Wandering Earth” and “Ne Zha.” In Japan, its best showings were from Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the local-language film “Weathering With You.”

Imax is bracing for a strong 2020 as a number of anticipated movies set to release in the new year — including “No Time to Die,” “Wonder Woman: 1984,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Tenet” — were filmed with Imax cameras.

