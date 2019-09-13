×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Hustlers’ Opens With $2.5 Million on Thursday Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

STX’s glitzy crime caper “Hustlers” has launched solidly with $2.5 million in Thursday night previews in North America.

The preview figure is significantly higher than two comparable R-rated titles — 2017’s “Girls Trip” with $1.7 million during preview shows and STX’s “Bad Moms” with $2 million.

The movie — starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lizzo — had been pegged to take in between $20 million and $26 million at 3,250 venues. It’s expected to finish behind the second weekend of “It: Chapter Two,” which scared up an impressive $91 million in its domestic debut and has totaled $113 million after a week.

Hustlers,” which premiered on Sept. 7 at the Toronto Film Festival, is based on Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine story “The Hustlers at Scores.” It follows a group of strippers who orchestrate a plan to get back at the affluent Wall Street clients who have wronged them. Critical support for “Hustlers” has been strong with an 89% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Lopez is now considered a possible Oscar nominee for her performance.

Related

“Hustlers,” which has a $20 million price tag, is directed by Lorene Scarfia from her own script. STX’s “The Upside,” starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, became a surprise hit earlier this year but the studio’s “Best of Enemies,” “Uglydolls,” and “Poms” disappointed at the box office.

Warner Bros.’ “The Goldfinch” will also launch this weekend and has been forecast to take in between $7 million to $12 million from 2,542 venues. The mystery drama, which cost $40 million to produce, is based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Donna Tartt. Ansel Elgort stars as a young man who turns to art forgery after losing his mother in a freak tragedy. “The Goldfinch” holds an unimpressive 28% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite strong performance by “It: Chapter Two,” year-to-date North American box office is down a hefty 6% to $8.02 billion as of Sept. 11, according to Comscore.

“‘It: Chapter Two’ is the odds on favorite to win the weekend, but ‘Hustlers’ should not be underestimated amidst great reviews, film festival momentum, J. Lo’s star power and a marketplace that could use a non-franchise success story that could help the fall box office in its mission to knock the year to date deficit down a notch or two,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore.

More Film

  • Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu star

    Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers' Opens With $2.5 Million on Thursday Night

    STX’s glitzy crime caper “Hustlers” has launched solidly with $2.5 million in Thursday night previews in North America. The preview figure is significantly higher than two comparable R-rated titles — 2017’s “Girls Trip” with $1.7 million during preview shows and STX’s “Bad Moms” with $2 million. The movie — starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili [...]

  • Can You Keep a Secret

    Film Review: ‘Can You Keep A Secret?’

    Director Elise Duran’s “Can You Keep A Secret?” makes it clear from the very first moments the animated opening credits play over the Go-Go’s “Our Lips Are Sealed” that it’s going to be a sweet, if not satisfactory time spent in the golden-hour glow of this romantic comedy’s world. Based on Sophie Kinsella’s book, her [...]

  • While at War MoviStar Plus

    Movistar Plus Moves Into Feature Films With 'While at War'

    Though set in 1936 during the Spanish Civil War, “While at War,” Movistar Plus’ first original film, “talks more about present-day Spain than the past,” says director Alejandro Amenábar. Contemporary relevance and social-issue substance are two hallmarks of Movistar Plus’ productions. Others abound in Amenábar’s movie, which plays in the main competition at the San [...]

  • 3 Days With Dad

    Film Review: ‘3 Days With Dad’

    Character actor As its time-twisting narrative proceeds apace, the movie makes more than a few awkward lurches between farcical exaggeration and sympathetic observation. Ultimately, however, this tonally untidy yet incrementally affecting dramedy scores a cumulative impact by credibly and astutely depicting eruptions, disruptions and reconciliations during the long goodbye to a dying paterfamilias. Clarke gives [...]

  • Irish startup Volograms

    San Sebastián Film Festival Launches Inaugural Startup Competition

    Five European companies are set to compete at this year’s inaugural San Sebastián Zinemaldia Startup Challenge, dedicated to recognizing entrepreneurs and new or emerging startups in the audiovisual industries. After pitching on Sept. 22, one of the five will scoop prizes of €10,000 ($11,200) cash, a year’s free access to an incubation space within the [...]

  • blackbird Movie San Sebastian

    What to Watch for at the San Sebastián Film Festival

    Opening on Sept. 20 with Roger Michell’s “Blackbird,” starring Kate Winslet and Susan Sarandon, and set at a stunning Basque resort, the San Sebastián Film Festival marks the highest-profile film event in the Spanish-speaking world. Here are 10 early takes on 2019’s edition. A Festival of Discoveries “Every festival has its own personality. Venice is [...]

  • Ahmed Malek to star in The

    David Wenham, Ahmed Malek to Star in West Australia-set 'The Furnace'

    Veteran actor, David Wenham (“Lion,” “The Lord of the Rings”) and rising star Ahmed Malek are set to star in “The Furnace.” The adventure drama is by first time feature director Roderick MacKay, with production by Timothy White (“I Am Mother”) and Tenille Kennedy (“H Is For Happiness”). Set in Western Australia’s 1890s gold rush, “The Furnace” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad