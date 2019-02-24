×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Soars to Series-Best $55.5 Million Debut

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: DreamWorks

After the North American box office has struggled to match 2018’s record year, Universal and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is breathing some life into the domestic box office.

The final chapter in animated trilogy generating $55.5 million when it launched in 4,259 theaters, a franchise-best debut. It now also holds the distinction as the biggest opening weekend of the year to date, surpassing the record previously set by Universal’s “Glass” ($40 million).

Along with early Fandango screenings, the threequel has brought it $58 million at the domestic box office. The animated adventure isn’t just soaring in North America. Propelled by glowing word of mouth, “The Hidden World” has dominated the international box office, swooping up $275 million since beginning its international rollout in January. It launches in China on March 1.

Directed by Dean DeBlois and starring Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera, “How to Train Your Dragon 3” is the first installment to be released by Universal since its parent company purchased DreamWorks Animation. The first film, “How to Train Your Dragon” (distributed by Paramount) opened at the domestic box office with $43.7 million, while its sequel “How to Train Your Dragon 2” (released by Fox) debuted with $49.4 million. Together, the two grossed over $1 billion globally.

Related

For the most part, studios largely sat out this weekend as Hollywood geared up for the entertainment industry’s biggest night. In lands away from a dragon utopia, a number of holdovers rounded out domestic box office charts.

Last weekend’s champion, Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” dropped to second place, adding another $12 million for a domestic haul of $60 million.

Third place went to Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” The animated sequel pocketed $10 million in its third weekend of release, taking its North American tally to $83 million.

Dwayne Johnson’s WWE drama “Fighting With My Family” nabbed the No. 4 slot when it expanded to 2,500 screens, earning $8 million. It opened in limited release last weekend, where it amassed $196,000.

Rounding out the top five is Warner Bros.’ “Isn’t It Romantic.” The satirical rom-com picked up $7.5 million, bringing its Stateside bounty to $33.7 million.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

More Film

  • Box Office: 'How to Train Your

    Box Office: 'How to Train Your Dragon 3' Soars to Series-Best $55.5 Million Debut

    After the North American box office has struggled to match 2018’s record year, Universal and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is breathing some life into the domestic box office. The final chapter in animated trilogy generating $55.5 million when it launched in 4,259 theaters, a franchise-best debut. It now also holds [...]

  • Poland Gives Warm Welcome to Foreign

    Poland Gives Warm Welcome to Foreign Production

    As Poland waits to see if Paweł Pawlikowski’s “Cold War” wins in any of the three Oscar categories it is nominated for – foreign-language film, director and cinematography – the country has rolled out its generous production incentive. After the 30% cash rebate jumped its final legislative hurdle, the Polish Film Institute started accepting applications [...]

  • '2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animation'

    Film Review: ‘2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animation’

    A couple years ago, the Academy went and changed the rules on how the animated shorts are nominated, opening the process to members of other branches, which may explain why the ballot is one of the most conventional in ages, including none of the experimental stop-motion, hand-painted, or 360-degree techniques seen in recent years. That [...]

  • Spirit Awards Showcase Oscar Players and

    Spirit Awards Showcase Oscar Players and Also-Rans, With Heavy Hitters on Deck

    Five of the last eight best feature winners at the annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have gone on to win best picture at the Oscars, including a four-year streak from 2013-2016. It was a steadily evolving status quo that led former Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences governor Bill Mechanic to question his organization’s [...]

  • Bo Burnham34th Film Independent Spirit Awards,

    Bo Burnham Wants 'Eighth Grade' Star Elsie Fisher to Direct Him

    Bo Burnham won his third award in three weeks for “Eighth Grade” at the Spirit Awards and said he wants the film’s 15-year-old Elsie Fisher to direct him. “I’d love to work with Elsie again,” Burnham said backstage after winning the Best First Screenplay trophy.  “She wants to direct so I’d love to switch roles [...]

  • Nicole Holofcener: 'Can You Ever Forgive

    Nicole Holofcener: 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' Director Was Cheated Out of an Oscar Nomination

    “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” screenwriter Nicole Holofcener offered a blunt assessment of the lack of Academy Awards recognition for director Marielle Heller, and women directors everywhere. “I feel Marielle was cheated and I feel badly about that,” Holofcener said backstage after winning a Spirit Award for screenplay with Jeff Whitty. Holofcener was originally attached [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad