×

‘Glass’ to Rank in Top 3 MLK Debuts With $48 Million

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Glass Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” is on its way to a solid debut with an estimated $48 million for the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

A sequel to 2000’s “Unbreakable” and 2017’s “Split,” the Universal superhero thriller should bring in around $41 million from 3,841 domestic locations over the Friday through Sunday period. The estimates are slightly below earlier analyst forecasts, which had placed it in the $50 million or above range. It earned $16 million on Friday, including $3.7 million from Thursday previews.

Despite the possibly lower than anticipated debut, “Glass” could still become one of the highest-ever releases for MLK weekend. The record is held by 2015’s “American Sniper,” which took in $107.2 million in its debut. Kevin Hart and Ice Cube’s “Ride Along” currently stands in second place with $48.6 million in 2014.

Shyamalan directed the film from his own script, and it features the Eastrail 177 trilogy’s original stars, including Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Critics have not been overjoyed with the film; it’s sitting at a 35% on Rotten Tomatoes with a B CinemaScore, though its Audience Score is somewhat more hopeful at 78%.

Related

A perhaps surprise contender in the top five is Funimation Films’ “Dragon Ball Super: Broly,” which is heading for a hefty $9 million debut through Monday from just 470 North American sites. The film, which should drop into the fourth or fifth place slot, is the 20th in the “Dragon Ball” series and the first to use the “Dragon Ball Super” title. It was released in December in Japan and has so far totaled $57 million overseas, while its Jan. 16 debut stateside has already earned it $10 million. The film has been well-reviewed by critics and sits at a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart’s “The Upside” will likely land in second place with about $17 million for the four-day weekend and $14 million for the three-day. That would bring its domestic gross to $46 million through Monday. Directed by Neil Burger for STX Films, the comedy-drama is a remake of the 2011 French film “The Intouchables,” with Hart as a recently released convict who is hired to help a paralyzed billionaire (Cranston).

On its way to a respectable third place is Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” with an estimated $12 million through Monday ($10 million through Sunday). The superhero blockbuster starring Jason Momoa has earned $743 million overseas and $294 million domestically for a combined $1.037 billion.

Sony’s “A Dog’s Way Home” should round out the top five with a four-day estimate of $9.6 million and $7.2 million for the three-day. The film has so far generated $14 million domestically with an additional $1.7 million overseas.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More Film

  • Glass Movie

    'Glass' to Rank in Top 3 MLK Debuts With $48 Million

    M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” is on its way to a solid debut with an estimated $48 million for the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. A sequel to 2000’s “Unbreakable” and 2017’s “Split,” the Universal superhero thriller should bring in around $41 million from 3,841 domestic locations over the Friday through Sunday period. The estimates are [...]

  • China's 'Three Adventures of Brooke' to

    China's 'Three Adventures of Brooke' to Hit French Theaters (EXCLUSIVE)

    Midnight Blur Films has signed a deal with French distributor Les Acacias to release Chinese arthouse drama “Three Adventures of Brooke” in France this year, the Chinese production company told Variety on Saturday. A release date has yet to be set for the film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and stars Chinese newcomer Xu Fangyi [...]

  • Noe Debre On His Directorial Debut,

    Top French Screenwriter Noe Debre Makes Directorial Debut, ‘The Seventh Continent’

    This last half-decade, few French screenwriters have run up such an illustrious list of co-write credits as Noé Debré. Thomas Bedigain’s writing partner on Jacques Audiard’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Deephan,” Debra co-penned Bedigain’s own debut, “The Cowboys,” “Racer and the Jailbird,” by Michael Roskam, and “Le Brio,” directed by Yvan Attal. He has now [...]

  • Julien Trauman Talks Survival-Thriller Short ‘At

    Julien Trauman on Survival-Thriller Short ‘At Dawn’

    France’s Julien Trauman has never been afraid to play with genre, and in his latest short, the MyFrenchFilmFestival participant “At Dawn,” he employs aspects of psychological thriller, survival, coming-of-age and fantasy filmmaking. “At Dawn” kicks off the night before when a group of teens, one about to leave town, are imbibing heavily around a beach-side [...]

  • ‘Flowers’ Director Baptiste Petit-Gats Interview

    Baptiste Petit-Gats: ‘Editing Taught Me How to Write for Film’

    France’s Baptiste Petit-Gats is an hyphenate that keeps himself plenty busy editing, photographing, writing and directing. The bulk of his editing gigs up until now have been in documentary film work, evident in the way he shot and edited his own short film, participating in the MyFrenchFilmFestival, “Flowers.” In the film, Petit-Gats tells the heartbreaking [...]

  • Fanny Litard, Jérémy Trouilh on ‘Blue

    France’s Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh Discuss MyFFF Suburban Fable ‘Blue Dog’

    French filmmakers Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh met at university while studying political science before diverging towards separate careers. Trouilh trained in documentary filmmaking; Liatard worked on urban artistic projects in Lebanon and France. They eventually joined back up to film three shorts: “Gagarine,” a Sundance Channel Shorts Competition Jury Prize winner in 2016; “The [...]

  • MFFF: 'The Collection' Director Blanchard Readies

    'The Collection' Director Emmanuel Blanchard Readies First Feature

    Paris-born Emmanuel Blanchard studied and then taught history before becoming a documentary filmmaker responsible for films such as “Bombing War,” “Le diable de la République” and “Après la guerre.” He’s currently directing “Notre-Dame de Paris”, a 90-minute animated part-doc, part-fiction film on the building of the world-famous Paris cathedral. Competing at MyFFF, “The Collection” is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad