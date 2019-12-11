‘The Flash’ and ‘The Matrix 4’ Get Release Dates from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has dated the fourth “The Matrix” movie and “The Flash” for summer openings in 2021 and 2022.
The studio announced Wednesday that “The Flash” would be released on July 1, 2022, while the untitled “Matrix” would open on May 21, 2021.
Original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning for the fourth “Matrix” along with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris will also star.
The Matrix movie is taking over the slot for “Akira,” which has been pulled off the schedule.
