×

Box Office: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Pulls Ahead of ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Overseas

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Margot Robbie stars in ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD.
CREDIT: ANDREW COOPER

Sony’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” might not have hit No. 1 in North America, but Quentin Tarantino’s latest film is leading the way at the international box office, where it collected $53.7 million from 46 markets.

That marks the best foreign opening of Tarantino’s career, coming in ahead of 2012’s “Django Unchained.” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” debuted in a handful of international territories, including Russia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, before this weekend’s larger release. In a win for original content, the movie has now earned $66 million overseas and $180.5 million globally. The studio spent $90 million to produce the film.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” had the strongest showing in the United Kingdom with a five-day launch of $8.9 million, followed by France with $6.9 million, Germany with $5.6 million, and Australia with $4.4 million. In Russia, where it bowed two weeks ago, the film has made $13 million. It has yet to launch in Mexico, Japan, Italy or South Korea.

Related

Tarantino’s love letter to hippie Hollywood took down the two-week streak of Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw” overseas. The “Fast & Furious” spinoff — starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham — earned $45.7 million from 67 foreign markets, taking ticket sales to $303 million overseas.

Hobbs & Shaw” also hit a global milestone this weekend, eclipsing the $400 million mark with box office receipts reaching $437 million worldwide. The movie opened in Korea this weekend with $15 million, marking a franchise record in that territory. Among holdovers, it had solid performances in France ($3.9 million) and Japan ($2.2 million). “Hobbs & Shaw” launches on Aug. 23 in China, where the ode to hulking men and speedy cars is typically a massive draw.

Third place went to Disney’s “The Lion King,” which pulled in $33.8 million from 54 territories, boosting international tallies to a massive $939 million. After five weeks of release, Jon Favreau’s remake of the animated classic has grossed $1.435 billion, passing “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ($1.405 billion) to become the ninth-biggest movie in history.

Among new releases, Sony’s “The Angry Birds Movie 2” made $19.4 million from 29 international markets, taking its overseas haul to $30.2 million. China led the way with $10 million, followed by Russia with $4.1 million.

This weekend, Sony celebrated “Spider-Man: Far From Home” becoming the studio’s biggest movie of all time with $1.109 billion, beating 2012’s “Skyfall” and its $1.108 billion bounty.

Elsewhere, Universal’s “Good Boys” debuted with $2.1 million from 13 territories. The R-rated comedy, starring Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon, had the best start in the United Kingdom with $1 million. The movie bowed in North America with $21 million for a global start of $23.1 million.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Margot Robbie stars in ONCE UPON

    Box Office: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Pulls Ahead of 'Hobbs & Shaw' Overseas

    Sony’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” might not have hit No. 1 in North America, but Quentin Tarantino’s latest film is leading the way at the international box office, where it collected $53.7 million from 46 markets. That marks the best foreign opening of Tarantino’s career, coming in ahead of 2012’s “Django Unchained.” “Once [...]

  • Good Boys Movie

    Box Office: 'Good Boys' Leads Crowded Weekend With $21 Million

    The Bean Bag Boys, the self-appointed nickname for the trio of best friends in Universal’s “Good Boys,” are conquering much more than sixth grade. They are also leading the domestic box office, exceeding expectations and collecting $21 million on opening weekend. “Good Boys,” which screened at 3,204 North American theaters, is a much-needed win for [...]

  • Amanda Awards

    ‘Out Stealing Horses’ Tops Norway’s 2019 Amanda Awards

    HAUGESUND, Norway —  Hans Petter Moland’s sweeping literary adaptation “Out Stealing Horses” put in a dominant showing at Norway’s Amanda Awards on Saturday night, placing first with a collected five awards, including best Norwegian film. Celebrating its 35th edition this year, the Norwegian industry’s top film prize helped kick off the Haugesund Film Festival and [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Richard Williams, 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' Animator, Dies at 86

    Renowned animator Richard Williams, best known for his work on “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” died Friday at his home in Bristol, England, Variety has confirmed. He was 86. Williams was a distinguished animator, director, producer, author and teacher whose work has garnered three Oscars and three BAFTA Awards. In addition to his groundbreaking work as [...]

  • Instinct

    Locarno Film Review: 'Instinct'

    Now that “Game of Thrones” has finally reached its conclusion, releasing its gifted international ensemble into the casting wilds, will Hollywood remember just what it has in Carice van Houten? It’s not that the statuesque Dutch thesp hasn’t been consistently employed since her startling 2006 breakout in Paul Verhoeven’s “Black Book,” or even that she’s [...]

  • Good Boys Movie

    Box Office: 'Good Boys' Eyes Best Original Comedy Opening of 2019

    Universal’s “Good Boys” is surpassing expectations as it heads toward an estimated $20.8 million opening weekend at the domestic box office following $8.3 million in Friday ticket sales. That’s well above earlier estimates which placed the film in the $12 million to $15 million range, marking the first R-rated comedy to open at No. 1 [...]

  • Pedro Costa’s 'Vitalina Varela' Wins at

    Pedro Costa’s 'Vitalina Varela' Triumphs at Locarno Film Festival

    The 72nd Locarno Film Festival drew to a close Saturday with Portuguese auteur Pedro Costa’s dark and detached film “Vitalina Varela” coming away with several awards together with superlatives from segments of the hardcore cinephile crowd, including jury president Catherine Breillat. In announcing the Golden Leopard prize for the film, as well as best actress [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad