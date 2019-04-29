×
'Fantastic Beasts 3' Scores 2021 Release

Rebecca Rubin

CREDIT: Jaap Buitendijk

Muggles will have to wait a while before returning to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Warner Bros. announced the third “Fantastic Beasts” film will hit theaters on Nov. 12, 2021. Production on the movie is expected to begin in spring of 2020.

“We are incredibly excited about and have confidence in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series,” said Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman said in a statement. “We all believe this release date will give the filmmakers time and space to allow their artistry to truly flourish and deliver the best possible film to our fans.”

“Fantastic Beasts” is a spinoff franchise set in the magical world made popular by J.K. Rawling’s “Harry Potter” books and subsequent movies. The prequel series takes place in the 1920s, years before the adventures of everyone’s favorite boy wizard. Eddie Redmayne stars as magizoologist Newt Scamander. In the second “Fantastic Beasts” installment, notorious dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald begins his ascent to power, despite the best efforts of Newt and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” became a box office hit, racking in $814 million worldwide. The followup, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” ended its box office run with $653 million. Warner Bros., the studio behind the fantasy series, intends for “Fantastic Beasts” to become a five-part franchise.

More to come…

  • Matthew Modine Running for SAG-AFTRA President

    Matthew Modine Running for SAG-AFTRA President

    Veteran actor Matthew Modine is running for president of SAG-AFTRA as the head of the ticket for the  Membership First faction of the performers union. Modine was first elected as a member of the SAG-AFTRA national board in 2017. He’s the first candidate to announce for the presidency. Current president Gabrielle Carteris, who won a [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Debut Was Even Bigger Than Initially Reported

    Everyone knows the opening for “Avengers: Endgame” was massive. But it turns out the super-team epic scored an even bigger debut than originally reported, bowing to an unprecedented $356 million in North America. Though the final tally won’t be confirmed until midday, Disney said on Monday that ticket sales surpassed Sunday estimates of $350 million. [...]

  • Oleg

    Indie Sales Launches Brussels-Based Outfit Best Friend Forever With Directors' Fortnight Title 'Oleg' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indie Sales, the French international sales boutique behind the Oscar-nominated “My Life as a Zucchini” and Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult,” is set to branch out with the launch of Best Friend Forever (BFF), a new Brussels-based outfit dedicated to festival-driven world cinema. Best Friend Forever is kicking off with the acquisition of Juris Kursietis’ sophomore [...]

  • Francis Ford Coppola Steven Soderbergh

    How Francis Ford Coppola Struggled During the Making of 'Apocalypse Now'

    The making of “Apocalypse Now” wasn’t easy for director Francis Ford Coppola. In fact, it seemed doomed from the start. During a talk on Sunday for the Tribeca Film Festival, Coppola sat down with director Steven Soderbergh for the film’s 40th anniversary to chat about the setbacks, which started with “everybody saying it was a [...]

  • Kino Lorber Takes North America on

    Kino Lorber Takes North America on ‘Disappearance of My Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kino Lorber, in association with blockchain-powered TVOD platform Breaker, has acquired North American rights to Beniamino Barrese’s documentary “The Disappearance of My Mother,” which had its world premiere at the Sundance Festival earlier this year, Variety has learned exclusively. The deal was announced Monday at the Hot Docs Canadian Intl. Documentary Film Festival. It was negotiated by [...]

  • 'The Seer and the Unseen' Review:

    Hot Docs Film Review: 'The Seer and the Unseen'

    The words “away with the fairies” tend to be used pejoratively, though if you applied it to Ragnhildur “Ragga” Jónsdóttir, she’d calmly and cheerfully accept at least part of the phrase. It’s the “away” bit to which she’d object: In Jónsdóttir’s view, she’s very much present with the elves, trolls and sprites who make up [...]

