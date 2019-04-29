‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Scores 2021 Release

Muggles will have to wait a while before returning to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Warner Bros. announced the third “Fantastic Beasts” film will hit theaters on Nov. 12, 2021. Production on the movie is expected to begin in spring of 2020.

“We are incredibly excited about and have confidence in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series,” said Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman said in a statement. “We all believe this release date will give the filmmakers time and space to allow their artistry to truly flourish and deliver the best possible film to our fans.”

“Fantastic Beasts” is a spinoff franchise set in the magical world made popular by J.K. Rawling’s “Harry Potter” books and subsequent movies. The prequel series takes place in the 1920s, years before the adventures of everyone’s favorite boy wizard. Eddie Redmayne stars as magizoologist Newt Scamander. In the second “Fantastic Beasts” installment, notorious dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald begins his ascent to power, despite the best efforts of Newt and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” became a box office hit, racking in $814 million worldwide. The followup, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” ended its box office run with $653 million. Warner Bros., the studio behind the fantasy series, intends for “Fantastic Beasts” to become a five-part franchise.

More to come…