Emilia Clarke’s ‘Last Christmas’ Crosses $100 Million at Global Box Office

(from left) Tom (Henry Golding) and Kate (Emilia Clarke) in "Last Christmas," directed by Paul Feig.
CREDIT: Universal Pictures

Universal’s “Last Christmas,” a romantic comedy starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, surpassed $100 million in global ticket sales. The milestone is a win for original fare, one that is especially impressive considering the movie was skewered by critics for its wacky twist ending.

After six weeks in theaters, “Last Christmas” has earned $34.4 million in North America, as well as $66.5 million from 64 foreign markets at the international box office. The film carries a $25 million price tag, meaning it should bring back a tidy sum for the studio. “Last Christmas” debuted in early November to $11.4 million and slowly chugged along at the domestic box office, staying in the top 10 for five consecutive weeks.

Directed by Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids,” “A Simple Favor”), “Last Christmas” is inspired by the George Michael song and follows a down-on-her-luck woman (Clarke) whose fate starts to change when she meets a mysterious man (Golding). The cast also includes Emma Thompson (who also wrote the screenplay) and Michelle Yeoh.

“‘Last Christmas’ is a charming, touching story,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution. “Director Paul Feig, along with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, brought holiday magic to the global box office, now eclipsing more than $100 million worldwide. All at Universal are incredibly proud of this film and its well-deserved success.”

“Last Christmas” is Universal’s third original comedy this year to surpass $100 million worldwide, no easy feat given heightened competition in the genre from streaming services. “Good Boys” ($110 million) and “Yesterday” ($151 million) both hit that benchmark earlier in 2019.

