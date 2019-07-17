×

Immersive Theater Technology Set for US Debut in Los Angeles

Dave McNary

French multiplex company CGR Cinemas has selected the Regal LA Live as the first U.S. theater to use its Immersive Cinema Experience technology.

The ICE format will be unveiled in the fall at the downtown location in a partnership between CGR and AEG. The companies made the announcement Wednesday but did not reveal which title will be the first movie screened in the ICE format.

Launched two-and-a-half years ago by CGR, the immersive format works with five LED-panels flanking each side of an auditorium, filling peripheral vision with complementary colors. The panels are being made by CGR at an in-house post-production house in La Rochelle. CGR said that ICE auditoriums account for 32 of its total 680 screens, but generated 75% of CGR’s box office revenue in 2018.

“Entering the U.S. market and doing so in partnership with AEG, that allows us to launch at the prestigious Regal L.A. Live and provides affirmation of the incredible success and potential of the ICE Theater format,” said Jocelyn Bouyssy, managing director of CGR Cinemas. “This revolutionary experience is based on a concept designed by an exhibitor for exhibitors, with a focus on a unique business model. This first location has always been known for bringing innovative experiences to moviegoers and the ICE Theater is a perfect fit, especially in one of the world’s more beautiful locations and capital of the entertainment industry.”

The format is also coming to the Middle East and Northern Africa via VOX Cinemas.

Previous ICE titles have included Sony’s “Spider-Man Far From Home,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “Mission Impossible: Fall Out,” “Men In Black International,” “Aquaman,” “Annabelle Comes Home” and “Shazam.” Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” will be shown in the format.

 

