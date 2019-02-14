×
‘Captain Marvel’ Eyes Heroic $100 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

CREDIT: YouTube

The domestic box office is in need of a hero. So far, this year has seen a steady decline in ticket sales compared to 2018. That’s where “Captain Marvel” steps in.

Disney and Marvel’s first female-led superhero adventure starring Brie Larson is tracking an opening weekend of $100 million, according to early estimates. With three weeks to go until “Captain Marvel” hits theaters on March 8, some independent tracking services suggest enthusiastic word of mouth could propel that figure to north of $120 million.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, “Captain Marvel” is the 21st installment in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. It is set in 1995 and centers on Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who joins the elite military team known as Starforce after becoming Captain Marvel. The cast also includes Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening.

Marvel’s latest movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” earned $75 million in its debut at the domestic box office last summer. It came on the heels of “Avengers: Infinity War,” which became a box office smash, grossing over $2 billion worldwide. The superhero mashup ended with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes sending out an S.O.S. after Thanos destroys half the population of life in the galaxy. Post credits footage revealed Nick Fury calling out for Captain Marvel. Its highly anticipated sequel, “Avengers: Endgame,” arrives this summer.

More to come…

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

