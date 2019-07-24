Box Office: ‘Yesterday’ Crosses $100 Million Milestone

Universal’s “Yesterday,” a musical fantasy set to the Beatles biggest hits, made it the $100 million mark with a little help from its fans.

The milestone is a win in counterprogramming for the original romantic-comedy in a summer season that’s otherwise been dominated by superhero fare and big-budget blockbusters. After four weeks in theaters, “Yesterday” has earned $59.15 million in North America and $41.8 million overseas. The film has yet to open in 24 foreign markets and will continue rolling out at the international box office in coming months.

Danny Boyle, the filmmaker behind “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Trainspotting,” directed “Yesterday,” which was written by Richard Curtis (“Love Actually”). The film follows an aspiring songwriter (Himesh Patel), who becomes a musical sensation after a freak accident leaves him as the only person who remembers the Beatles. It debuted with $17 million at the domestic box office over the June 28-30 weekend, marking the best launch for Boyle to date. The studio spent $26 to produce “Yesterday,” not including the lucrative cost to secure rights to the library of John, Paul, George and Ringo.