Disney Sets New Record as ‘Toy Story 4’ Hits $1 Billion

FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES -- In Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” the toys find themselves in the dusty shadows of Second Chance Antiques—a massive set that had to be stocked with thousands of objects, creating nooks and crannies that serve as the toys’ secret corridors. Featuring Annie Potts, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as the voices of Bo Peep, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bunny and Ducky, “Toy Story 4” opens in U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019. ©2019 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Pixar

This should put Forky’s spiraling mind at ease: Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

The animated fourquel hit $1.001 billion in worldwide ticket sales on Thursday, becoming the fourth Pixar movie ever and fifth Disney movie this year to join the elusive billion-dollar club.

Disney is now the first studio to have five films gross over $1 billion in a single year. The company will release “Frozen 2,” a “Maleficent” sequel and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in the coming months, meaning Disney could continue to elevate that bar.

Toy Story 4” debuted on June 21 and delivered one of the biggest domestic opening weekend’s for an animated film with $120 million. After two months in theaters, the movie grossed $421 million in North America and $579.9 million overseas. Outside of the States, where it’s the fourth-biggest release of the year, “Toy Story 4” has seen strong performances in the United Kingdom ($75 million), Japan ($77 million) and Mexico ($72 million).

Along with “Toy Story 4,” Disney had massive success this year with “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” “Aladdin” and “The Lion King.”

