×

Box Office: ‘The Lion King’ Becomes Fourth Disney Film to Cross $1 Billion This Year

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lion King
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney’s “The Lion King” roared passed another box office milestone, crossing the billion-dollar mark after less than three weeks in theaters.

The movie joins “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and “Aladdin” as the fourth Disney title to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales this year. It’s yet more evidence of the company’s utter dominance of the film space. Thanks to its blockbuster heavy slate, Disney has nearly 38% of the domestic market share, a cut that increases to more than 40% when Fox, the studio its parent company purchased earlier this year, is taken into account.

Director Jon Favreau’s hyperrealistic remake of the animated classic is already the fifth-biggest global release of the year. “The Lion King” has earned $361 million at the domestic box office and $638 million overseas. Outside of North America, the film had especially strong showings in China with $115 million, along with the United Kingdom with $48 million and Brazil with $44 million.

The milestone comes on the heels of another Disney benchmark. Last weekend, the company set a new record for the all-time record for global ticket sales for a single studio. Disney passed $7.67 billion worldwide, smashing the mark previously set by Disney in 2016 with $7.61 billion. Disney still has “Frozen 2,” a “Maleficent” sequel and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on deck for the remainder of the year. That means there’s an awfully good chance that Disney could field at least one more $1 billion grosser by the time January rolls around.

More Film

  • 'Sunburnt Country' in Development With 'It'

    'It' Producer to Develop Wilderness Horror Movie 'Sunburnt Country'

    A feature film adaptation of Gabriel Bergmoser’s novel ”Sunburnt Country” is in development from “It” producer Roy Lee alongside Jon Berg and Greg Silverman. The story centers on a pair of millennial backpackers who go off-roading in the Australian wilderness and stumble upon a reclusive backwater town where they quickly realize that the locals hunt and [...]

  • 180423_A24_Day_03B_0897.jpg

    Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson Lose Their Sanity in 'The Lighthouse' Trailer

    Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson grapple with their sanity on a deserted isle in the first trailer for A24’s “The Lighthouse.” “The Witch” filmmaker Robert Eggers co-wrote and directed “The Lighthouse.” New footage released Tuesday features a black-and-white whirlwind of entrancing madness led by Dafoe and Pattinson, keepers of the fixture atop an eery black [...]

  • The Lion King

    Box Office: 'The Lion King' Becomes Fourth Disney Film to Cross $1 Billion This Year

    Disney’s “The Lion King” roared passed another box office milestone, crossing the billion-dollar mark after less than three weeks in theaters. The movie joins “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and “Aladdin” as the fourth Disney title to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales this year. It’s yet more evidence of the company’s utter dominance of [...]

  • Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach, starring

    Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' Tapped For New York Film Festival Centerpiece Selection

    Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” will be the Centerpiece selection at the 57th New York Film Festival. The news comes just a day after the festival announced that Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” will be its opening night film. Both pictures are being released by Netflix, giving the streaming service two of the most prominent slots for [...]

  • Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis

    Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit' Opening Fantastic Fest

    Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” has been selected to open the 15th edition of Fantastic Fest on Sept. 19 at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Tex. The screening will be the U.S. premiere of “Jojo Rabbit,” described as an “anti-hate satire” in which a lonely young boy growing up in World War II Germany [...]

  • Melissa Leo

    Melissa Leo, Michael K. Williams Starring in Thriller 'Body Brokers'

    Melissa Leo, Michael K. Williams, Jack Kilmer, Frank Grillo and Alice Englert are starring in the independent crime thriller “Body Brokers.” John Swab is directing from his own script about a multibillion dollar drug and alcohol treatment scheme involving former drug addicts and dealers who become millionaires as fly-by-night “body brokers.” Those brokers then recruit [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad