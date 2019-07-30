Box Office: ‘The Lion King’ Becomes Fourth Disney Film to Cross $1 Billion This Year

Disney’s “The Lion King” roared passed another box office milestone, crossing the billion-dollar mark after less than three weeks in theaters.

The movie joins “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel” and “Aladdin” as the fourth Disney title to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales this year. It’s yet more evidence of the company’s utter dominance of the film space. Thanks to its blockbuster heavy slate, Disney has nearly 38% of the domestic market share, a cut that increases to more than 40% when Fox, the studio its parent company purchased earlier this year, is taken into account.

Director Jon Favreau’s hyperrealistic remake of the animated classic is already the fifth-biggest global release of the year. “The Lion King” has earned $361 million at the domestic box office and $638 million overseas. Outside of North America, the film had especially strong showings in China with $115 million, along with the United Kingdom with $48 million and Brazil with $44 million.

The milestone comes on the heels of another Disney benchmark. Last weekend, the company set a new record for the all-time record for global ticket sales for a single studio. Disney passed $7.67 billion worldwide, smashing the mark previously set by Disney in 2016 with $7.61 billion. Disney still has “Frozen 2,” a “Maleficent” sequel and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on deck for the remainder of the year. That means there’s an awfully good chance that Disney could field at least one more $1 billion grosser by the time January rolls around.