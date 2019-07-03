Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Launches With Record $39 Million Tuesday

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is off to a heroic start, generating $39.2 million on opening day. That haul sets a new benchmark for Tuesday launches, surpassing the record previously held by another web-slinger, 2012’s Andrew Garfield-led “The Amazing Spider-Man,” with $35 million.

The latest superhero adventure, from Sony’s Marvel Universe, is expected to earn $125 million during its first six days in theaters, though some estimates show that number could reach $150 million with solid word of mouth. Even the lower portion of that range would be a jump on Tom Holland’s first standalone, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” That film debuted with $117 million in 2017, however that figure represents a three-day bounty.

Jon Watts directed “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which cost $160 million to produce. The 23rd Marvel movie picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who gets recruited to save the world from otherworldly threats while on a class trip to Europe. Jake Gyllenhaal joins the cast as Mysterio, while Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei all returned for the sequel.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” began its international rollout last weekend, launching in China, Japan and Hong Kong, where it’s collected $111 million to date. The first Holland-led Spidey standalone became a huge box office hit, grossing $880 million worldwide.

Also opening this weekend is A24’s “Midsommar,” the sophomore feature film from director Ari Aster. The folk horror film should make $8 million to $10 million when it opens nationwide. It stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and William Jackson Harper and captures a group of friends who travel to Sweden for a festival that occurs once every 90 years.