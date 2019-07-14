×

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Crushes 'Crawl,' 'Stuber'

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” claimed victory again during its second weekend in theaters, dominating over new releases, Paramount’s gator thriller “Crawl” and Disney’s R-rated comedy “Stuber.”

The superhero tentpole collected another $45 million, boosting domestic grosses to $274 million. This weekend’s haul represents a 50% decline in ticket sales from its inaugural outing, a stronger hold compared to its predecessor, 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The 23rd adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has crossed the $800 million mark worldwide, with box office receipts at $847 million. It’s now the biggest “Spider-Man” film internationally with $572 million.

Crawl” secured the best start among fresh offerings, but neither newcomer managed to pack theaters. Paramount’s disaster thriller landed in third place, biting into $12 million when it debuted in 3,170 theaters. The studio shelled out $13.5 million in production fees. Directed by Alexandre Aja, “Crawl” follows a father and daughter (Barry Pepper and Kaya Scodelario) who are forced to escape a pack of hungry alligators after a massive hurricane hits their Florida town.

Falling not far behind is “Stuber,” Disney’s first R-rated release since inheriting Fox’s film assets. The buddy comedy pulled in $8 million from 3,050 venues, on par with expectations but a lackluster start for a film that cost $16 million to produce. In “Stuber,” Nanjiani plays an Uber driver who unwittingly becomes part of a his passenger’s (Bautista) arrest operation. Males accounted for 56% of opening weekend crowds, while 65% of audiences were over the age of 25.

A number of holdovers filled out domestic box office charts. In second place, Disney’s “Toy Story 4” stayed strong, generating another $20 million during its fourth weekend in theaters for a North America tally of $346 million. Rounding out the top five is Universal’s Beatles musical “Yesterday.” Directed by Danny Boyle, the romantic comedy made $6.7 million in its third outing, bringing its domestic total to $48 million.

