×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

North American Box Office Declines From Last Year With Weak Presidents Day Weekend

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alita Battle Angel
CREDIT: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox

Alita: Battle Angel” easily won a tepid Presidents Day weekend with a $34.2 million at 3,790 North American locations, estimates showed Monday.

Overall domestic moviegoing for 2019 has plunged 22.1% to $1.24 billion as of Monday, according to Comscore. That’s $350 million below the same date a year ago and the lowest figure at this point of the year since 2011.

The decline stems from the lack of a major hit so far this year — and the fact that “Black Panther” had grossed $202 million in its first three days a year ago and $242 million during the Presidents Day weekend.

By comparison, 2019 racked up the worst Presidents Day weekend in 15 years. Fox’s “Alita” performed slightly above expectations, but the $170 million sci-fi tentpole will have to depend on international performance to become profitable. The James Cameron production, starring Rosa Salazar, generated 47% of its total from 3D locations.

Warner Bros.’ second weekend of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” finished in the No. 2 spot with $27.3 million at 4,303 sites for an 11-day total of $68.8 million, followed by its moderate launch of Rebel Wilson’s “Isn’t It Romantic” with $16.6 million at 3,444 venues.

Related

Paramount’s second weekend of “What Men Want” finished fourth with $12.6 million at 3,207 locations for an 11-day total of $37.8 million. Universal-Blumhouse’s slasher sequel “Happy Death Day 2U” followed with $11 million at 3,207 screens for a six-day total of $14.7 million. The second weekend of Liam Neeson’s “Cold Pursuit” took in $7 million, followed by the sixth weekend of “The Upside” with $6.6 million and the fifth frame of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” with $4.7 million.

“Glass” is the highest 2019 domestic grosser with $105.3 million after lofty pre-release estimates were tempered by poor reviews. STX-Lantern’s “The Upside” is the second highest, racking up $95 million after 39 days.

The upcoming Feb. 22-24 weekend will probably not close the gap with last year, since the year-ago weekend saw the second frame of “Black Panther” take in $111.6 million. Universal is launching “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” The third iteration of the animated franchise has already taken in $172 million internationally. MGM will also go into a nationwide release of its Dwayne Johnson comedy “Fighting With My Family,” which took in a solid $200,596 at four venues in its first five days.

Salvation will start to arrive on March 8, when Disney-Marvel opens Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel.” Early estimates have pegged the latest Marvel tentpole with at least $100 million in its opening weekend. Massive grosses are expected when Disney-Marvel launches “Avengers: Endgame” on April 26.

“As the year-to-date deficit keeps growing, so does the need for a breakout hit to get us out of the box office doldrums and inject some much needed momentum and excitement into the marketplace,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore. “Thankfully there are big titles on the way and this downturn in a few weeks will be a distant memory as a box office superhero waits in the wings to help save the day.”

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Alita Battle Angel

    North American Box Office Declines From Last Year With Weak Presidents Day Weekend

    “Alita: Battle Angel” easily won a tepid Presidents Day weekend with a $34.2 million at 3,790 North American locations, estimates showed Monday. Overall domestic moviegoing for 2019 has plunged 22.1% to $1.24 billion as of Monday, according to Comscore. That’s $350 million below the same date a year ago and the lowest figure at this [...]

  • Queen + Adam Lambert perform at

    Queen to Perform at Oscars

    Queen will perform at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, the Motion Picture Academy announced on social media today. The move, which is not completely a surprise, comes in the wake of the blockbuster success of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the biopic about the band and its late singer, Freddie Mercury. The band now performs under the [...]

  • Richard E. Grant Variety Facetime Interview

    Richard E. Grant on How to Survive Awards Season With Flair

    An Oscar would certainly be nice, but Richard E. Grant doesn’t need a golden statue to walk away from this awards season as a winner. The 61-year-old actor landed his first Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Jack Hock, the loyal accomplice of author-turned-literary forager Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy) in the biopic “Can You [...]

  • Alita Battle Angel

    'Alita: Battle Angel' Banks on Foreign Audiences to Save It From Box Office Disaster

    “Alita: Battle Angel” beat expectations with its $27 million debut at the domestic box office, but Fox’s cyberpunk fantasy adventure has a long road to travel before it can claim victory. When it comes to achieving profitability, the CGI-spectacular may never arrive at that particular destination. With a production budget hovering at $170 million (Fox [...]

  • Berlin Awarded 'Tess' Sells to Multiple

    Berlin Awarded 'Tess' Sells to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based sales agent Picture Tree Intl. has sold Steven Wouterlood’s coming-of-age film “My Extraordinary Summer with Tess,” which received a Special Mention from the jury of Berlin Film Festival’s Generation KPlus section, to distributors in several territories. Among the buyers are Les Films Du Preau in France, Proview Entertainment in Taiwan, Angel Films in Denmark, [...]

  • China Box Office: ‘Wandering Earth’ Reaches

    China Box Office: ‘Wandering Earth’ Reaches $557 Million in Second Week

    The winning films during China’s Lunar New Year holiday period remained on top of the local box office in their second normal weekend of release. Locally made sci-fi film “The Wandering Earth” pushed its total to $557 million. “Wandering Earth” earned $88.8 million between Friday and Monday, according to data from Asian film industry consultancy [...]

  • Nuno Beato’s ‘My Grandfather’ Part of

    ‘My Grandfather Used to Say He Saw Demons’ Marks Sardinha em Lata’s Animation Build

    Portuguese animator-producer-director Nuno Beato, whose credits include “Emma & Gui,” “Híssis” and the multi-prized “My Life In Your Hands,” will pitch a new project, currently in development, “My Grandfather Used to Say He Saw Demons” at Bordeaux’s upcoming Cartoon Movie, the leading European animated feature forum. Cartoon Movie runs March 5-7. Combining 2D and stop-motion, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad