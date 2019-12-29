×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Little Women,’ ‘Uncut Gems’ Start Strong as ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Remains Victorious

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Saoirse Ronan in Greta Gerwig's LITTLE WOMEN.
CREDIT: Wilson Webb

The holiday box office proved fruitful for a wide variety of movies as overall ticket sales reached $200 million over the weekend — a 6.3% boost from last year.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” led the bounty, crossing $361 million in North America after this weekend’s $72 million haul. J.J. Abrams’ third and final chapter in the sequel trilogy collected $136 million over the five-day Christmas stretch.

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” is also bringing holiday cheer, generating $16.5 million during the weekend and $29 million since Wednesday to land at No. 3. That’s a solid result for Sony and New Regency, which shelled out $40 million to produce the film. Gerwig, who wrote and directed “Little Women,” proved that seventh times’ a charm for Louisa May Alcott’s literary classic. The movie — starring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson and Laura Dern — has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Slightly lower on box office charts, A24’s suspense thriller “Uncut Gems” debuted at No. 7, collecting $9.5 million over the traditional weekend and $18.8 million since opening on Wednesday. That marks the indie distributor’s biggest five-day launch to date despite the film’s C+ CinemaScore from audiences. U.S. ticket sales currently sit at $20 million, already making it one of the specialty studio’s highest-grossing films. Directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems” has found itself in the awards conversation for Adam Sandler’s dramatic turn as a jewelry maven and gambling addict.

Popular on Variety

After “Rise of Skywalker,” Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” and Disney’s “Frozen 2” eclipsed newcomers on box office charts. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s action sequel has pocketed a huge $59 million since Wednesday, propelling its domestic tally to $175.45 million. Meanwhile, the animated follow-up to 2013’s “Frozen” generated $16.5 million over the weekend and $26 million during the five-day holiday frame. Those dazzling ticket sales push “Frozen 2” to $421 million in North America.

In fifth place, Disney-Fox’s “Spies in Disguise” launched to $13 million over the three-day weekend and $29 million since Christmas Day.

Elsewhere, Tom Hooper’s “Cats” dropped to No. 9 on box office charts after collecting a disappointing $8.7 million over the extended holiday weekend. Universal’s musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage show has earned $17 million to date.

Sam Mendes’ “1917” ignited the specialty box office, scored $1 million from 11 theaters over the five-day frame, above Universal and DreamWorks’ expectations. The WWI epic follows two young British soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) tasked with the dangerous mission of delivering a message that could save hundreds of lives. “1917” debuts nationwide on Jan. 10.

In New York and Los Angeles, Warner Bros.’ “Just Mercy” pulled in $228,000 from four theaters. Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson star in the legal drama about a black man wrongly accused of murder. The film earned a rare A+ CinemaScore from moviegoers, as well as a 98% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, which could bode well as it expands nationwide in the coming weeks.

Neon’s “Clemency,” an acclaimed drama with Alfre Woodard, bowed with $37,000 from two venues, averaging $18,539 from each location.

More to come…

More Film

  • Kelly Marie Tran'Star Wars: The Rise

    Jon M. Chu Calls For A Kelly Marie Tran 'Star Wars' Series: Rose Tico Deserved Better

    Disappointed “Star Wars” fans have expressed their upset over the lack of screen time for actress Kelly Marie Tran in the latest “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with the online campaign #RoseTicoDeservedBetter. “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu shares their disappointment, but he has a plan… After being introduced [...]

  • Most Overrated Films Decade

    The 10 Most Overrated Films of the Decade

    It’s a sure bet that one reviewer’s high praise is another reviewer’s overpraise. So I fully own the subjective nature of this list. Nevertheless, as a film critic who sort of believes in objective reality (it’s a hard job to do if you don’t), I compiled this roster of movies I think got far too [...]

  • BB-8 and D-O in STAR WARS:

    'Star Wars' Crosses $300 Million at U.S. Box Office as 'Little Women,' 'Jumanji' Soar

    Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” continues to reign supreme at the holiday box office, crossing $300 million domestically over the weekend after Friday’s tally of $26.2 million. J.J. Abrams’ third and final installment in the latest Star Wars trilogy is expected to earn over $76 million in its second weekend in North America. [...]

  • Richard Jewell

    'Richard Jewell' To Get Limited China Release in January

    Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” will hit a portion of Chinese theaters on Jan. 10, 2020, screening via the country’s National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas. China has almost no dedicated art house theaters, and the Alliance seeks to rectify this by screening such films on a circuit of some 3,700 screens within commercial theaters — a [...]

  • Actress Sue Lyon In The Penthouse

    'Lolita' Star Sue Lyon Dies at 73

    Sue Lyon, who was cast in Stanley Kubrick’s “Lolita” at the age of 14, died Thursday in Los Angeles. She was 73. Lyon’s longtime friend Phil Syracopoulos told the New York Times she had been experiencing poor health for some time. Lyon’s acting career lasted from 1959 to 1980, with her most significant role as [...]

  • Emma Watson on How Taylor Swift

    Emma Watson Compares Taylor Swift's Copyright Battle to 'Little Women's' Jo March

    Emma Watson aptly compared “Little Women’s” turning moment of Jo March asking for the copyrights to her debut novel to Taylor Swift’s ownership struggle with Big Machine. “It’s about believing in yourself and knowing your worth and owning your worth,” Watson told Variety about the importance of Jo owning her copyrights at the film’s New [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad