×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kevin Hart’s ‘The Upside’ Challenging ‘Aquaman’ at Weekend Box Office

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman and Kevin Hart star in THE UPSIDE.
CREDIT: Courtesy of STXfilms

Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston’s “The Upside” is showing surprising strength in its opening weekend by narrowly topping “Aquaman” for the No. 1 spot at the North American box office, early estimates showed Friday.

STX’s “The Upside” is launching with as much $7 million on Friday, including $1.1 million from previews, and could wind up the weekend with as much as $20 million, according to revised forecasts. If those projections hold, “The Upside” would dethrone “Aquaman,” which was pegged Friday to finish the weekend in the $15 million to $18 million range.

Family adventure “A Dog’s Way Home” is performing in line with expectations and heading for $10 million to $11 million for Sony. Entertainment Studios’ Keanu Reeves sci-fier “Replicas” isn’t showing much traction with a $3 million weekend projected amid dismal reviews.

Warner Bros.’ tentpole “Aquaman” had been expected to win its fourth consecutive weekend easily, given that “The Upside” was pegged to finish in the $10 million range. The Jason Momoa starrer has dominated at multiplexes and should pass $1 billion in worldwide grosses over the weekend, with more than $285 million domestically by the end of business on Sunday.

Related

Holiday holdovers “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and the second weekend of “Escape Room” will be battling for fourth in the $7 million range. Focus Features’ expansion of “On the Basis of Sex,” starring Felicity Jones as a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is aiming at about $6 million at 1,923 sites.

“The Upside,” based on the French hit “Les Intouchables,” stars Cranston as a quadriplegic billionaire who befriends a recently paroled convict (played by Hart) who’s hired to help him. It’s playing at 3,080 locations with reviews mostly unenthusiastic, leading to a 36% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Upside” is coming into the market more than a year after it debuted at 2017’s Toronto International Film Festival with the Weinstein Company on board to distribute. The project was then shelved following Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations. STX bought the rights last August and is partnered with Lantern to distribute worldwide.

“A Dog’s Way Home,” which is playing at 3,090 sites, stars a brown rescue dog named Shelby (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) who travels 400 miles to re-connect with her owner after getting separated. Ashley Judd and Edward James Olmos star in the PG adventure, based on a book by W. Bruce Cameron. Critics have supported “A Dog’s Way Home” with a 69% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Replicas,” a thriller about a neuroscientist who tampers with law and science to bring back his family members after they die in a car crash, had been projected to bring in $4 million to $7 million when it launches on 2,327 screens.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman and Kevin

    Kevin Hart's 'The Upside' Challenging 'Aquaman' at Weekend Box Office

    Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston’s “The Upside” is showing surprising strength in its opening weekend by narrowly topping “Aquaman” for the No. 1 spot at the North American box office, early estimates showed Friday. STX’s “The Upside” is launching with as much $7 million on Friday, including $1.1 million from previews, and could wind up the weekend [...]

  • Masters of the Universe

    Sony and Mattel Films Tap 'Men in Black' Writers on 'Masters of the Universe' Reboot

    Art Marcum and Matt Holloway have been tapped to pen Sony Pictures and Mattel Films’ “Master of Universe” reboot with brothers Adam and Aaron Nee still directing. Mattel Films is partnering with Sony Pictures on the feature film, which is based on Mattel’s beloved toy-line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well [...]

  • John Lasseter

    Skydance Consulted Time's Up Before John Lasseter Hire (EXCLUSIVE)

    David Ellison and his company Skydance Media reached out to advocacy group Time’s Up before hiring John Lasseter, Variety has learned. The overtures were made in November through an intermediary. An insider depicted them as information gathering in nature. Lasseter was ousted from his job running Pixar and overseeing Disney’s animation empire after he was [...]

  • Hannah Marks Turtles All the Way

    Hannah Marks to Direct 'Turtles All the Way Down' Movie for Fox

    Fox 2000 has hired 25-year-old Hannah Marks to direct the film adaptation of John Green’s bestselling young adult novel “Turtles All the Way Down.” Marks is one of the youngest female studio directors in history. She will direct from a screenplay by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker. Temple Hill’s Isaac Klausner and Marty Bowen are producing with Green and [...]

  • Adam Lambert with Queen's Brian May

    Adam Lambert Reveals 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Cameo

    If you were wondering, that was Adam Lambert wearing a trucker hat in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The “American Idol” alum took to Twitter to confirm the highly speculated cameo Friday. Who is he!? 😏😂 #BohemianRhapsodyMovie is available for digital download on 1/22! pic.twitter.com/RXVOvhv2qu — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 11, 2019 “Who is he?” the pop star joked, [...]

  • Billy Zane to Play Marlon Brando

    Billy Zane to Play Marlon Brando in Indie Movie ‘Waltzing With Brando’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Billy Zane will produce and take the lead role in “Waltzing With Brando,” playing Marlon Brando in a film based on a memoir by the iconic actor’s architect, Bernard Judge. The memoir tells the story of how Brando plucked Judge, an obscure but idealistic Los Angeles architect from his stable existence and convinced him that he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad