×

Box Office: ‘Joker’ Sets $39.9 Million Opening Day Record for October

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All

Weeks of controversial headlines aren’t getting in the way of a record-breaking weekend for Warner Bros.’ “Joker.”

After taking home $39.9 million in Friday domestic ticket sales — the biggest October opening day ever — the R-rated supervillain film is eyeing a huge $92 million weekend total.

That’s on the higher end of initial box office projections, which saw the film debuting in the $80 million to $95 million range. Either way, the film is likely to beat previous October opening weekend record holder “Venom,” which opened to $80.3 million last year.

“The Joker” has generated widespread controversy for its villainous depiction of evil, prompting some theaters to increase security. Additionally, family members of the 2012 Aurora shooting victims — a mass shooting that occurred at a screening of “The Dark Knight Rises — signed a letter to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff expressing concerns about the film’s release. Although the families ultimately refrained from calling for “Joker” to be pulled from release, they did say the movie’s “sympathetic origin story… gave us pause.”

“Joker,” which is opening with the biggest release ever for an October film, premiered to early critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion, the festival’s highest prize. Star Joaquin Phoenix has also drawn early awards speculation for his turn as the classic DC villain.

“Joker” is also generating ticket sales overseas where it scored $32.7 million from 73 foreign markets, bringing its international total up to $57.2 million. Top Friday openers included the United Kingdom ($4.7 million), Mexico ($4.2 million), Japan ($1.9 million) and Spain ($1.4 million).

Behind “Joker” is Universal’s animated adventure “Abominable,” which took home $2.7 million in its second weekend. “Downton Abby” came in third with $2.4 million and STX’s fourth weekend of “Hustlers” scored another $1.9 million. Rounding out the top five was Warner Bros.’ fifth frame of “It: Chapter Two” which nabbed $1.4 million.

More Film

  • Joker

    Box Office: 'Joker' Sets $39.9 Million Opening Day Record for October

    Weeks of controversial headlines aren’t getting in the way of a record-breaking weekend for Warner Bros.’ “Joker.” After taking home $39.9 million in Friday domestic ticket sales — the biggest October opening day ever — the R-rated supervillain film is eyeing a huge $92 million weekend total. That’s on the higher end of initial box [...]

  • Winners of the 5th Sitges Pitchbox

    Alberto Gastesi’s’ Singular' Tops 2019's Sitges Pitchbox

    SITGES, Spain   —  Spaniard Alberto Gastesi’s “Singular” snagged the big prize at the 5th Sitges Pitchbox, a horror-fantasy-sci-fi showcase taking place on Friday at the Sitges Intl. Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia, which hosted the event in partnership with online marketplace Filmarket Hub. Following in the footsteps of Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman, [...]

  • Liz B Dino, Film Council of

    Busan: The Philippines to Offer Twin Financial Incentives

    The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) on Saturday launched a package of measures intended to facilitate international co-productions and to attract location shooting to the country. The measures, which include the creation of a new structure known as FilmPhilippines were launched on Saturday at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market. FilmPhilippines [...]

  • British director and competition jury head

    Busan: Mike Figgis to Make 'Shame' in Korea With Saram Talent Agency

    Newly-enthralled by the dynamism of Korean cinema, leading European filmmaker Mike Figgis is to make “Shame,” an Asian omnibus short film project with South Korean talent agency Saram Entertainment. Known for “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Timecode,” Figgis is head of the competition jury this week at the Busan International Film Festival. “The project will be [...]

  • Low Tide

    Film Review: 'Low Tide'

    Few living novelists have been adapted as frequently as Stephen King, and yet, you can count on one hand the number of truly great movies to have come from that endeavor. That’s why I’m more keen on a new genre of projects that distill the essence of what King does best — retro tales of [...]

  • Mister America

    Film Review: 'Mister America'

    If you are of voting age in the United States today, you know that stranger things have happened than someone like Tim Heidecker getting elected to public office. But in a world where Americans are getting punked on an almost daily basis by their TV-famous cretin in chief, do we really need a smug fake-news [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad