Box Office: ‘Joker’ Conquering Newcomers With $60 Million

It’s still all smiles for “Joker,” which grossed another $17 million on its second Friday at the domestic box office.

If estimates hold, the Warner Bros. villain flick could score another $60 million come Sunday, down just 37% from its $96 million box office debut. That’s above earlier predictions, which saw the film landing somewhere in the $50 million range, and could push the movie past the $185 million mark by the end of the weekend.

“Joker” also had no problem conquering this weekend’s box office newcomers MGM and United Artists Releasing’s “The Addams Family” and Paramount’s “Gemini Man.” Likely fueled by family audiences looking for a more family-friendly alternative, “The Addams Family” came in at No. 2 with $9.7 million from 4007 locations. If estimates hold, the film should take home around $33 million by the end of the weekend.

“The Addams Family” reimagines the classic characters of Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday and Pugsley set in a 21st century New Jersey. The film’s voice case also features some notable names including Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg.

“Gemini Man” opened to $7.4 million as it heads toward an estimated $20 million at 3,642 locations — more than a third of which screened the film in high frame rate 3D+ format as recommended by director Ang Lee. That’s below earlier predictions which had placed the film in the $24 million and $29 million range.

With a production budget around $138 million, the film will likely have to rely on international audiences to turn a profit. Will Smith stars in the film, which sees the star battling a younger clone of himself. Also joining Smith is Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.

Rounding out the top five is Universal’s “Abominable” ($1.7 million), Focus Features’s “Downton Abbey” ($1.4 million) and STXFilm’s “Hustlers” ($1.17 million).