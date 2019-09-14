Box Office: ‘Hustlers’ Dances Toward $32 Million Opening Weekend

“Hustlers” is eyeing the biggest opening weekend ever for STXFilms, following a Friday domestic ticket haul of $13.1 million from 3,250 theaters.

If estimates hold, the stripper saga could take home around $32 million come Sunday, marking the best live-action opening of Jennifer Lopez’s career. “Hustlers” follows a group of former strip club dancers, led by Lopez, who begin swindling their Wall Street clients for extra cash.

After debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film has earned rave reviews on a production budget of around $20 million — a much needed hit for the studio after a series of flops with “Best of Enemies,” “Uglydolls,” and “Poms.”

Lorene Scafaria wrote and directed the star-studded film, which also features Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B and Lizzo.

Despite its strong showing at the box office, “Hustlers” is still set to fall short of New Line and Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two,” which is looking to lead ticket sales following $12.8 million on Friday. If estimates hold, the film should take home around $40 million in its sophomore weekend.

Warner Bros.’ “The Goldfinch” is faring far worse, bombing at the box office with just $870,000 from 2,542 theaters as it heads toward a $2.58 million opening weekend. Adapted from the popular novel of the same name, “The Goldfinch” stars Ansel Elgort, Aneurin Barnard, Nicole Kidman and Sarah Paulson.