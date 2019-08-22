Box Office: Jennifer Lopez ‘Hustlers’ Heading for $25 Million Launch

STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers,” a comedic thriller about strip-club employees seeking revenge, is expected to earn $25 million when it opens on Sept. 13, according to early tracking.

The movie — starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lizzo — will debut alongside Warner Bros.’ “The Goldfinch.” The drama, based on the best-selling novel, should collect $18 million on the same weekend. Ansel Elgort stars as an art forger alongside Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard and Sarah Paulson.

“Hustlers,” which will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, is based on Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine story “The Hustlers at Scores.” It follows a group of strippers who orchestrate a plan to get back at the affluent Wall Street clients who have wronged them.

STX could use a hit after its animated “Uglydolls” bombed in May, earning $27 million worldwide from a $45 million budget. However, “Second Act” with Lopez and “The Upside” starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston became surprise hits for the studio earlier this year. “Hustlers” cost $20 million to produce.

“Hustlers” and “The Goldfinch” won’t just be competing with each other, they will also contend with the second weekend of Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two.” The follow-up to 2017’s hit is expecting a start above $100 million.