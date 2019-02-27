Box Office: Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea Family Funeral’ Takes on ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’

Universal and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is heading for a repeat victory at the domestic box office.

The final chapter in the “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy could add another $27 million to $36 million in its second week of release if it sees a hold similar to its predecessors. The animated threequel debuted last weekend with a series-best $55 million. Since this weekend is light on new releases, that haul should easily be enough to top North American box office charts.

Lionsgate’s “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral” looks to have the best start among newcomers. The final installment in Perry’s “Madea” franchise” is opening this weekend alongside “Greta,” a thriller starring Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Perry is bidding a final farewell to his long-running Madea character. The 11th installment in the series is expected to make $18 million to $20 million when it launches in 2,400 locations, a start that would be on the lower end compared to previous entries in the franchise.

Based on Perry’s 1999 play “I Can Do Bad All By Myself,” the eccentric character was first brought to the big screen in 2005’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” “Madea Goes to Jail” had the biggest debut for the series, launching with $41 million in 2009, while the lowest start belongs to 2013’s “A Madea Christmas” ($16 million).

Studios overwhelmingly sat out this weekend in anticipation of Disney’s “Captain Marvel.” Marvel’s first female-led superhero movie is expected to deliver the first $100 million-plus opening weekend of the year when it hits theaters next weekend. The only other wide release this weekend, “Greta,” is expected to earn $6 million when it launches in 2,000 venues. Directed by Neil Jordan, the horror film follows a young woman (Moretz) who befriends a widow (Huppert) who is harboring a dark secret.

Elsewhere, Oscar-winning films are hoping to reap some benefits from taking home the gold Sunday night. Universal’s “Green Book,” which nabbed the prize for best picture, is expanding back to 2,600 screens. The film got a sizable boost in ticket sales after Academy Awards nominations were announced, and the studio is banking on a repeat now that it claimed the top statue. “Green Book” has earned $69 million in North America and $74 million overseas.

Likewise, Sony is bringing “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” back to 2,350 theaters after the comic-book adventure was awarded best animated feature. The movie has grossed over $360 million globally, including $185 million at the domestic box office.

Warner Bros. also set a limited re-release for “A Star Is Born” —with an added 12 minutes of footage — to 1,150 screens. The musical drama starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga generated $210 million domestically and $425 million worldwide.