‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Tops Overseas Box Office

Universal and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is soaring atop the international box office, thanks in part to its $33.4 million debut in China.

The third and final installment in the animated series has now crossed $275 million overseas, bring a global haul of $375 million. “How to Train Your Dragon 3” brought in another $52 million from 61 foreign markets this weekend, including $5 million in Russia, $2 million in France, and $1.6 million in Spain. Its start in China was enough to land the No. 1 spot in the Middle Kingdom, as well as both DreamWorks and Universal’s second-best debut for an animated film.

Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” fell not far behind, pocketing $40.4 million in 81 international territories. The sci-fi adventure has generated $278.2 million overseas, along with $72.5 million at the domestic box office. It had the best showing in China, earning $24.2 million in that territory. “Alita: Battle Angel” also had solid performances this weekend in France ($2.5 million), Germany ($1.2 million), and Japan ($1.1 million). The CGI spectacle cost $170 million in production and tens of millions more in marketing and distribution costs, so the cyborg heroine is banking on a long life in theaters in order to achieve profitability.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” continues to fall short of its predecessor. The animated sequel added another $6.1 million from 74 international territories for a foreign bounty of $61.1 million. With the sequel’s current global tally hovering around $152 million, it’s unlikely “The Lego Movie 2” will reach the level of the original movie, which ended its box office run with $469 million worldwide. The first movie spawned two spinoffs, “The Lego Batman Movie” ($311 million) and “The Lego Ninjago Movie” ($127 million).

Elsewhere, the Dwayne-Johnson produced “Fighting With my Family” nabbed the No. 1 spot in the United Kingdom when it debuted with $2.6 million. Lionsgate distributed the sports drama in that territory, while MGM produced the movie. It has grossed $14 million in North America.

