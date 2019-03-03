×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Tops Overseas Box Office

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and Astrid (America Ferrera) in DreamWorks Animation’s "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," directed by Dean DeBlois.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: © 2019 DreamWork

Universal and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is soaring atop the international box office, thanks in part to its $33.4 million debut in China.

The third and final installment in the animated series has now crossed $275 million overseas, bring a global haul of $375 million. “How to Train Your Dragon 3” brought in another $52 million from 61 foreign markets this weekend, including $5 million in Russia, $2 million in France, and $1.6 million in Spain. Its start in China was enough to land the No. 1 spot in the Middle Kingdom, as well as both DreamWorks and Universal’s second-best debut for an animated film.

Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” fell not far behind, pocketing $40.4 million in 81 international territories. The sci-fi adventure has generated $278.2 million overseas, along with $72.5 million at the domestic box office. It had the best showing in China, earning $24.2 million in that territory. “Alita: Battle Angel” also had solid performances this weekend in France ($2.5 million), Germany ($1.2 million), and Japan ($1.1 million). The CGI spectacle cost $170 million in production and tens of millions more in marketing and distribution costs, so the cyborg heroine is banking on a long life in theaters in order to achieve profitability.

Related

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” continues to fall short of its predecessor. The animated sequel added another $6.1 million from 74 international territories for a foreign bounty of $61.1 million. With the sequel’s current global tally hovering around $152 million, it’s unlikely “The Lego Movie 2” will reach the level of the original movie, which ended its box office run with $469 million worldwide. The first movie spawned two spinoffs, “The Lego Batman Movie” ($311 million) and “The Lego Ninjago Movie” ($127 million).

Elsewhere, the Dwayne-Johnson produced “Fighting With my Family” nabbed the No. 1 spot in the United Kingdom when it debuted with $2.6 million. Lionsgate distributed the sports drama in that territory, while MGM produced the movie. It has grossed $14 million in North America.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Film

  • Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and Astrid (America

    'How to Train Your Dragon 3' Tops Overseas Box Office

    Universal and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is soaring atop the international box office, thanks in part to its $33.4 million debut in China. The third and final installment in the animated series has now crossed $275 million overseas, bring a global haul of $375 million. “How to Train Your Dragon [...]

  • 'The Sower' Review: A Pretty, Pastoral

    Film Review: 'The Sower'

    A different version of “The Sower,” Marine Francen’s poised and petite freshman feature, might have included the extended, rather remarkable story behind its literary source. Aged 84, former village schoolteacher Violette Ailhaud wrote her autobiographical short story “L’homme semence” in 1919, passing it to an attorney with clear instructions that it be given to her [...]

  • Steven SpielbergThe Women's Cancer Research Fund

    Spielberg to Voice Concerns Over Netflix Oscar Competition at Academy Meeting

    Steven Spielberg, who has been a familiar voice in the outcry against Netflix films receiving equal treatment at the Oscars as theatrical releases, will speak about the issue at the next Academy meeting. Spielberg, as the Academy Governor of the directors branch, will be supporting changes to the awards rules at the annual post-Oscars meeting. [...]

  • Johnny Depp Sues Amber Heard for

    Johnny Depp Reportedly Sues Amber Heard for $50M Over Washington Post Op-Ed

    Johnny Depp has reportedly filed a lawsuit for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard over the op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post back in December, which detailed her alleged experiences with domestic violence without naming Depp. The suit, which is for $50 million, says Heard “is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad