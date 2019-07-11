Box Office: ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Eyes $65 Million Opening Weekend

Universal’s “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” looks to rev up the box office when it arrives the big-screen next month. According to early tracking, the tentpole should earn between $55 million and $65 million over the Aug. 2 weekend.

“Hobbs & Shaw” could have heavy competition from holdovers Disney’s “The Lion King,” bowing July 19, as well as Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” hitting theaters a week before Universal’s blockbuster-hopeful. However, hype surrounding the action franchise could drive opening weekend ticket sales even higher than projections. It won’t have any direct rivals, since other studios avoided launching a movie nationwide against the popular property.

That kind of start would rank on the lower end for a “Fast & Furious” installment, but “Hobbs & Shaw” marks the first spinoff of the franchise, making comparisons tougher. “Furious 7” holds the biggest opening weekend with a massive $147 million, while the smallest belongs to 2006’s “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” with $23 million.

The eight films in the “Fast & Furious” series have collected almost $5 billion worldwide. “Furious 7” is highest-grossing entry to date with $1.5 billion, followed closely by 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” with $1.2 billion.

In “Hobbs & Shaw,” Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, reprising their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, team up to take down a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist, played by Idris Elba. The cast also includes Helen Mirren and Vanessa Kirby.

“Deadpool 2” filmmaker David Leitch directed “Hobbs & Shaw,” which was written by series veteran Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce.

“Hobbs & Shaw” opens day-and-date across the globe in most international markets, followed by China on Aug. 23.