Box Office: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Maintains Speed Overseas With $60 Million

Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw” raced back to the top of international box office charts, earning another $60 million from 66 overseas territories.

The “Fast & Furious” spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, has generated $224 million abroad and $108 million in North America. The high-octane action adventure is chugging along, however the movie needs to keep its foot on the gas to justify its huge $200 million price tag.

“Hobbs & Shaw” launched in five new markets this weekend, led by France with $6.9 million, Italy with $2.6 million and Belgium with $1.6 million. It debuts in China on Aug. 23, where the franchise is a massive draw.

Disney’s “The Lion King” had another strong outing, collecting $51.4 million from 54 markets. Jon Favreau’s live-action remake has amassed $861 million overseas and $1.33 billion worldwide, making it the second-biggest movie of the year internationally and globally. “The Lion King” debuted in Japan this weekend, pulling in $9.3 million ahead of the country’s Obon holiday period.

Fellow studio release, Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” is nearing a notable milestone, just shy of the $1 billion mark. The animated fourquel has grossed $990 million globally, clocking in as the eighth biggest animated movie ever.

Among new releases, Sony and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” began its international rollout in Russia, debuting with $7.7 million. The R-rated drama, which crossed $100 million in North America, opens next in France and the United Kingdom, followed by Australia, Brazil, Germany and Spain.

Meanwhile, CBS Films and eOne’s “Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark” kicked off overseas with $4 million from 30 territories, including Taiwan, Russia, Spain, Peru, Brazil, The Netherlands, The Middle East, Poland and the Philippines. The PG-13 thriller, based on the popular children’s horror books, bowed at the domestic box office with $20.8 million for a global start of $24.8 million. Guillermo del Toro served as a producer on the movie, which was directed by Andre Øvredal.

Rounding out the weekend is Paramount’s family friendly adventure “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” The live-action adaptation of the kids TV show launched in 11 markets, where it collected $2.5 million.