×

Box Office: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Maintains Speed Overseas With $60 Million

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
(from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," directed by David Leitch.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: Frank Masi/Univers

Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw” raced back to the top of international box office charts, earning another $60 million from 66 overseas territories.

The “Fast & Furious” spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, has generated $224 million abroad and $108 million in North America. The high-octane action adventure is chugging along, however the movie needs to keep its foot on the gas to justify its huge $200 million price tag.

Hobbs & Shaw” launched in five new markets this weekend, led by France with $6.9 million, Italy with $2.6 million and Belgium with $1.6 million. It debuts in China on Aug. 23, where the franchise is a massive draw.

Disney’s “The Lion King” had another strong outing, collecting $51.4 million from 54 markets. Jon Favreau’s live-action remake has amassed $861 million overseas and $1.33 billion worldwide, making it the second-biggest movie of the year internationally and globally. “The Lion King” debuted in Japan this weekend, pulling in $9.3 million ahead of the country’s Obon holiday period.

Related

Fellow studio release, Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” is nearing a notable milestone, just shy of the $1 billion mark. The animated fourquel has grossed $990 million globally, clocking in as the eighth biggest animated movie ever.

Among new releases, Sony and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” began its international rollout in Russia, debuting with $7.7 million. The R-rated drama, which crossed $100 million in North America, opens next in France and the United Kingdom, followed by Australia, Brazil, Germany and Spain.

Meanwhile, CBS Films and eOne’s “Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark” kicked off overseas with $4 million from 30 territories, including Taiwan, Russia, Spain, Peru, Brazil, The Netherlands, The Middle East, Poland and the Philippines. The PG-13 thriller, based on the popular children’s horror books, bowed at the domestic box office with $20.8 million for a global start of $24.8 million. Guillermo del Toro served as a producer on the movie, which was directed by Andre Øvredal.

Rounding out the weekend is Paramount’s family friendly adventure “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” The live-action adaptation of the kids TV show launched in 11 markets, where it collected $2.5 million.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)

    Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Maintains Speed Overseas With $60 Million

    Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw” raced back to the top of international box office charts, earning another $60 million from 66 overseas territories. The “Fast & Furious” spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, has generated $224 million abroad and $108 million in North America. The high-octane action adventure is chugging along, however the movie needs [...]

  • Geena Davis

    Geena Davis Recalls Uncomfortable Audition: 'I Didn't Know You Could Say No'

    Geena Davis is opening up about her own #MeToo moment. The “Thelma & Louise” star told USA Today she had a “million examples” of uncomfortable acting experiences, recalling how one director asked her to act out a “sexy scene” while sitting on his lap. “I was auditioning for a part where in one scene, my [...]

  • A Girl Missing (Yokogao)

    Locarno Film Review: 'A Girl Missing' (Yokogao)

    The intriguing ambiguity suffusing Kôji Fukada’s “Harmonium” returns to a certain degree in “A Girl Missing,” but this time the writer-director neglects to reinforce onscreen relationships, resulting in a disappointing and unmoving drama of how a good woman’s life is shattered by keeping quiet. Thankfully, actress Mariko Tsutsui, who played the wife in “Harmonium,” exudes [...]

  • Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Beats

    Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Beats 'Scary Stories,' 'The Kitchen' Gets Burned

    Despite plenty of new nationwide offerings, Universal’s blockbuster “Hobbs & Shaw” pulled ahead of the competition to maintain its reign at the domestic box office. The “Fast & Furious” spinoff — starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham — collected $25.4 million during its second weekend of release. Those ticket sales mark a 58% decline from [...]

  • CARGA-VIKTORIYA-ACTRIZ-MICHALINA-OLSZANSKA-2

    Caracol Protagonista Brings Bruno Gascon’s ‘Shadow’ to Locarno’s Match Me!

    Portuguese director Bruno Gascon’s sophomore feature “Shadow” features as a title worth keeping an eye on at this year’s Locarno Match Me! networking and co-production event. His debut feature “Carga,” a human-trafficking drama-thriller, was sold to more than 20 countries by Paris-based Wide and finished in the top five most popular Portuguese films in that country [...]

  • Vietnam's Past and Present Mingle in

    Vietnam's Past and Present Mingle in Locarno's ‘Cu Li Never Cries’

    Vietnamese filmmaker Pham Ngoc Lan is all set to make his feature debut with his satirical comedy-drama “Cu Li Never Cries,” which is being presented in Locarno Festival’s Open Doors program. In the film, Lady M., a blue-collar retiree in Vietnam, returns to Berlin when she learns that her estranged German husband has died. The [...]

  • Piero Tosi Luchino Visconti

    Piero Tosi, 'The Leopard,' 'Death in Venice' Costume Designer, Dies at 92

    Piero Tosi, a famed costume designer who worked on films such as “The Leopard” and “Death in Venice,” died Saturday in Rome, the Franco Zeffirelli Foundation announced on Facebook. He was 92. Over the course of his 50 year career, Tosi established himself as one of Hollywood’s greatest costume designers, earning five Oscar nominations for costume [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad