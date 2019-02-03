Box Office: ‘Miss Bala’ Fumbles as ‘Glass’ Leads Slowest Super Bowl Weekend in Two Decades

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” remained victorious at the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row — not that the Universal Pictures thriller had much competition.

“Glass” added another $9.5 million, enough to top box office charts as newcomer “Miss Bala,” a drug-cartel drama starring Gina Rodriguez misfired with $6.7 million from 2,203 venues. With this weekend’s bounty, “Glass” has made $88 million in North America.

Revenues in North America topped out at $71 million, according to Comscore, marking the lowest haul for a Super Bowl weekend in almost 20 years. The biggest weekend in football traditionally slows ticket sales at multiplexes, but a dearth of new high-profile releases brought back the worst returns since 2000. A polar vortex across the midwest and northeast didn’t exactly help business. As temperatures dropped below negative 50 degrees in some portions of the country, moviegoers opted to stay posted indoors and away from their local movie theater.

Rodriguez, best known for starring in the CW series “Jane the Virgin,” debuted in third place as “Miss Bala” struggled to entice audiences. Directed by “Twilight” helmer Catherine Hardwicke, “Miss Bala” is based on the popular 2011 Mexican crime movie. The film came in at the lower end of expectations, though the studio was bracing for a slower start given the expected competition from the Super Bowl. Given its $15 million production budget, “Miss Bala” will need to pick up steam during its theatrical run to get in the black. Sony anticipates that “Miss Bala” will get a box office boost heading into Presidents’ Day weekend.

STXfilms and Lantern Entertainment’s “The Upside” landed in second place, bringing in $8.8 million in its fourth weekend of release. The feel-good drama starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston has now generated $75.5 million at the domestic box office. Overseas, “The Upside” has pocketed $7.6 million to date for a global total of $83.2 million.

A pair of superhero flicks rounded out the top five. Warner Bros. “Aquaman” landed at No. 4 with $4.7 million, while Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” fell not far behind with $4.4 million.

