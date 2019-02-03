×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Miss Bala’ Fumbles as ‘Glass’ Leads Slowest Super Bowl Weekend in Two Decades

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gina Rodríguez (GLORIA) and Ismael Cruz (LINO) star in MISS BALA
CREDIT: Gregory Smith

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” remained victorious at the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row — not that the Universal Pictures thriller had much competition.

Glass” added another $9.5 million, enough to top box office charts as newcomer “Miss Bala,” a drug-cartel drama starring Gina Rodriguez misfired with $6.7 million from 2,203 venues. With this weekend’s bounty, “Glass” has made $88 million in North America.

Revenues in North America topped out at $71 million, according to Comscore, marking the lowest haul for a Super Bowl weekend in almost 20 years. The biggest weekend in football traditionally slows ticket sales at multiplexes, but a dearth of new high-profile releases brought back the worst returns since 2000. A polar vortex across the midwest and northeast didn’t exactly help business. As temperatures dropped below negative 50 degrees in some portions of the country, moviegoers opted to stay posted indoors and away from their local movie theater.

Rodriguez, best known for starring in the CW series “Jane the Virgin,” debuted in third place as “Miss Bala” struggled to entice audiences. Directed by “Twilight” helmer Catherine Hardwicke, “Miss Bala” is based on the popular 2011 Mexican crime movie. The film came in at the lower end of expectations, though the studio was bracing for a slower start given the expected competition from the Super Bowl. Given its $15 million production budget, “Miss Bala” will need to pick up steam during its theatrical run to get in the black. Sony anticipates that “Miss Bala” will get a box office boost heading into Presidents’ Day weekend.

Related

STXfilms and Lantern Entertainment’s “The Upside” landed in second place, bringing in $8.8 million in its fourth weekend of release. The feel-good drama starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston has now generated $75.5 million at the domestic box office. Overseas, “The Upside” has pocketed $7.6 million to date for a global total of $83.2 million.

A pair of superhero flicks rounded out the top five. Warner Bros. “Aquaman” landed at No. 4 with $4.7 million, while Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” fell not far behind with $4.4 million.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Film

  • Sundance: Amazon Buys Prize Winner 'One

    Sundance: Amazon Buys Grand Jury Prize Winner 'One Child Nation' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Studios strikes again. The digital giant picked up global rights to “One Child Nation,” a documentary about China’s policy of forcibly restricting family size that debuted to great acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The deal is said to be in the high-six figures. The sale comes on the heels of the film’s [...]

  • Taiwanese film director Doze Niu (C)

    'Monga' Director Doze Niu Charged With Forced Sex

    Leading Taiwan film director, Doze Niu (aka Niu Chen-zer) has been charged with forced sexual intercourse. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of between three and ten years. The alleged incident occurred in November last year, during the shooting of Niu’s current film project “Pao Ma.” Following evenings drinks at his home with [...]

  • Göteborg Nordic Film Market: Attendees Praise

    Göteborg’s Nordic Film Market - Attendees Praise Vintage Year

    GOTEBORG  — The 20th Nordic Film Market, held parallel to the Göteborg Film Festival, closed Sunday after three days of screenings and pitchings of 48 Nordic films and projects. Following, five key takeaways or trends: STANDOUT NORDIC BRAND QUALITY An excellent crop, better than 2018, with a large diversity of content, catering to arthouse/mainstream as well [...]

  • ‘Savages!,’ ‘Tales of the Hedgehog’ Highlights

    Oscar Nominees Barras, Gagnol, Felicioli Highlights at 21st Cartoon Movie

    Claude Barras’ “Savages!,” Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli’s “Tales of the Hedgehog” and Peter Dodd’s “King of the Swamp” are among the sixty-six projects –a 10% increase from last year– to be pitched at the 21st Cartoon Movie, Europe’s leading animated movie co-production event, which will take place in the French port city of Bordeaux, [...]

  • DGA Win for 'Roma' Marks an

    DGA Win for Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma' Marks an Increasingly Scattered Oscar Season

    Strangely, for a directors’ race that has been dominated by “Roma” helmer Alfonso Cuarón all season long, Saturday night’s Directors Guild Awards didn’t feel all that sewn up. There has been a sense that career respect for Spike Lee, not to mention legitimate love for “BlacKkKlansman,” could break him through as a spoiler. Meanwhile, “Green [...]

  • 'The Lodge' Review:

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Lodge'

    As close to a breakout as there seems to be among the disappointing crop of horror films in Sundance’s Midnight section this year, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s “The Lodge” extends the creepy-domestic-crisis tension of their 2014 Austrian debut “Goodnight Mommy” a bit further toward conventional chiller terrain. Once again, children and a maternal figure [...]

  • The Favourite

    'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther,' 'Mrs. Maisel' Among Art Directors Guild Winners

    “The Favourite,” “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians” walked away with top film honors at the 23rd annual Art Directors Guild Awards Saturday night. “This journey started six years ago with ‘Fruitvale Station’ and a very awkward Skype interview,” Hannach Beachler, production designer of “Black Panther,” said in thanking director Ryan Coogler. “This journey has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad