×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Glass’ Stays Victorious, ‘Kid Who Would Be King,’ ‘Serenity’ Bomb

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Glass Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” easily maintained its reign in North America, adding $19 million during its second weekend of release for a domestic tally of $73.5 million.

Despite a steep 53% decline, the weekend haul of “Glass” was enough to top box office charts as newcomers “The Kid Who Would Be King” and “Serenity” fell flat. 

Working Title and 20th Century Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King” earned $7 million when it debuted in 3,531 venues, a potentially disastrous result for a film that cost over $60 million before taking marketing into account. The family friendly film, directed by Joe Cornish, came in at the low end of expectations and opened at No. 4 despite positive reviews.

“Sometimes you make a really good movie and you have trouble connecting with a broad audience,” said Chris Aronson, Fox’s head of domestic distribution. The only competition of the PG front in coming weeks is “The Lego Movie 2.” The Warner Bros.’ animated sequel opens on Feb. 8 and is eyeing a domestic debut around $55 million.

Fox recently had massive success with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Oscar-nominated Queen biopic that earned over $800 million globally, but the King Arthur adaptation might signal a sour ending for the studio as Fox prepares to merge with Disney in the coming months.

Related

While “The Kid Who Would Be King” was at least able to crack the top five, Aviron Pictures’ “Serenity” was not as fortunate. The neo-noir thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway launched at No. 8, faltering with just $4.8 million from 2,561 locations. Steven Knight wrote and directed the movie, which certainly didn’t benefit from disastrous reviews. It holds a 22% on Rotten Tomatoes and a D+ CinemaScore. Global Road financed the film for $25 million before filing for bankruptcy late last year.

A number of holdovers rounded out domestic box office charts. STXfilms and Lantern Entertainment’s “The Upside” nabbed second place again, bringing in $12.24 million from 3,377 locations. That marks a drop of just 18% and puts the comedic drama at $63 million after three weeks.

Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” secured third place with $7.3 million during its sixth week of release. Directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, the superhero adventure is now the largest DC movie ever and the third-biggest Warner Bros. movie of all time. It has crossed $1.09 billion globally, with $316 million of that bounty coming from domestic markets.

Meanwhile, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” landed at No. 5 with $6.3 million. The animated web-slinging adventure, now an Oscar nominee for best animated feature, has generated $169 million in North America.

Elsewhere, a handful of awards contenders that scored Oscar nods last week saw a box office boost. Universal’s “Green Book,” which nabbed five nominations including best picture, picked up $5.8 million when it expanded to 2,430 locations. The road-trip drama starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali has now earned $49 million in the States.

“Overall three-day gross is up 150% over last weekend,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribtion. “Just more evidence of the great word-of-mouth and goodwill that ‘Green Book’ is generating with audiences across North America.”

Fox Searchlight’s royal drama “The Favourite” also added to its theater count this weekend, pocketing $2.4 million from 1,540 screens. The absurdist period piece — co-starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz — generated a leading 10 nominations (tying with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma”). Yorgos Lanthimos directed the movie, which has made $26 million to date.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” saw a similar rise in ticket sales, drumming up $2.4 million in its 13th week of release for a domestic tally of $205 million.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

More Film

  • Liam Hemsworth and Miley CyrusG'Day USA

    Liam Hemsworth Thanks 'Beautiful Wife' Miley Cyrus at G'Day USA Awards

    Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus may have kept their December wedding out of the public eye as much as possible, but that didn’t stop their not-so-secret newlywed status from being the running joke of the G’Day USA awards gala on Saturday night. While presenting the “Hunger Games” star with the excellence in film award, Vince Vaughn [...]

  • Glass Movie

    Box Office: 'Glass' Stays Victorious, 'Kid Who Would Be King,' 'Serenity' Bomb

    M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” easily maintained its reign in North America, adding $19 million during its second weekend of release for a domestic tally of $73.5 million. Despite a steep 53% decline, the weekend haul of “Glass” was enough to top box office charts as newcomers “The Kid Who Would Be King” and “Serenity” fell [...]

  • Dronningen/Queen of HeartsDirected by MAY EL-TOUKHYNordisk

    Sundance Film Review: 'Queen of Hearts'

    “Sometimes what happens and what must never happen are the same thing,” says Anne, a successful lawyer given to flouting expected codes of conduct, midway through “Queen of Hearts.” As excuses for an offense go, it’s on the slender side — a slightly more formal version of “the heart wants what it wants” — but [...]

  • Sundance: 'Koko-Di Koko-Da' Acquired by U.K.

    Sundance Competition Title 'Koko-Di Koko-Da' Acquired by U.K. Distributor Picturehouse (EXCLUSIVE)

    Swedish filmmaker Johannes Nyholm’s “Koko-Di Koko-Da,” which is competing at the Sundance Film Festival, has been acquired by U.K. distribution company Picturehouse. Represented in international markets by Paris-based banner Stray Dogs, “Koko-Di Koko-Da” had its U.S. premiere at Sundance on Friday in the World Dramatic Competition selection and played to a packed audience. “Koko-di Koko-da” [...]

  • 'This Is Personal' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'This Is Personal'

    Last week’s third-annual Women’s March was largely overshadowed by the sideshow of a standoff between dudes — specifically, Covington Catholic High students, Native American activists, and Black Israelities. This proved once again that it’s difficult for media and public alike to focus on women’s (or any other) issues amid the controversy blitzkrieg of the Trump [...]

  • Maxwell Simba appears in The Boy

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind'

    Though he’s played antic roles such as Lola in “Kinky Boots,” master actor Chiwetel Ejiofor’s most conspicuous characteristic is his air of soulful gravitas. That’s a quality that aims to dominate his feature directorial debut as well. But “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” which dramatizes Malawian engineer William Kakwamba’s youthful struggle to save his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad