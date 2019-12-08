×
Box Office: ‘Frozen 2’ Remains Victorious, ‘Playmobil’ Bombs

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

FAMILIAR FACE -- In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2,” Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) meet Lieutenant Destin Mattias in the enchanted forest. They recognize him from portraits in their castle as one of their father’s protectors from long ago. “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. © 2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: DISNEY

Frozen 2” dominated box office charts for the third weekend in a row as Disney’s animated sequel scored another $34.7 million in North America.

Those ticket sales, a 60% decline from its massive Thanksgiving haul, boost its domestic tally to $337 million. “Frozen 2” earned $130 million in its inaugural outing and another $123 million the following weekend, cementing new high-water marks for Disney Animation. It’s now the third movie this year behind Universal’s “Glass” and Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” to win the box office for three consecutive weekends.

Overseas, “Frozen 2” continues to enchant moviegoers as the fantasy follow-up powers to the $1 billion mark at the global box office. It brought in $90 million internationally this weekend, powering box office receipts to $920 million globally. “Frozen 2” is expected to join the billion-dollar club soon and will be the sixth Disney film this year to hit that milestone.

The only new film to movie theater marquees this weekend was STX’s “Playmobil,” a cartoon based on the European children’s toys. Since “Frozen 2” is still enticing ticket buyers with young kids and the plastic toy company is relatively unknown compared to a brand like Lego (which Warner Bros. successfully mined into multiple feature films), “Playmobil” sputtered in spectacular fashion. The animated adventure collected just $811,000 from 2,337 theaters in what is one of the worst nationwide opening weekends of all time. Unless the movie resonates in a big way at the international box office — where it has generated $12.5 million to date — the $75 million film stands to be a major money loser for co-financiers Wild Bunch, Pathe, Dimitri Rassam and the Paris-based On Animation. Lucky for STX, the company only paid to distribute the movie and doesn’t have a financial stake.

In a distant second place, Lionsgate and Rian Johnson’s whodunit “Knives Out” added another $14.5 million in its second weekend of release. The acclaimed murder mystery — starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Don Johnson — has pocked $63.5 million in North America and a strong $124 million globally to date.

Holdovers rounded out box office charts. Disney-Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari” claimed third place, nabbing $6.58 million from 3,746 venues. After a month in theaters, the racing drama with Christian Bale and Matt Damon amassed $91 million at the domestic box office. Universal’s “Queen and Slim” landed at No. 4, bringing in $6.53 million and lifting its North American revenues to $26.8 million. In fifth place, Sony’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” earned $5.2 million in its third outing. The Mister Rogers film starring Tom Hanks has generated $43.1 million so far.

More to come…

