×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Playmobil’ Tanking in North America as ‘Frozen 2’ Dominates for Third Consecutive Weekend

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney’s “Frozen 2” will continue to dominate the box office for the third weekend in a row with an estimated $33.8 million.

The number marks a roughly 67% decline over last weekend. The hit animated sequel has accumulated $310.8 million domestically through Friday, and will likely become Disney’s sixth movie to cross $1 billion in 2019.

Meanwhile, the only major new release of the weekend, animated musical adventure film “Playmobil,” eked out a minuscule $167,000 from 2,337 North American locations on Friday, with an estimated $811,000 for the weekend. The movie is distributed by STX Films in North America, but the studio has no financial stake in the film, which cost $75 million to produce. Wild Bunch, Pathe, Dimitri Rassam and the Paris-based On Animation co-financed the French film.

Based on a chain of German building toys, “Playmobil” features a voice cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor and Daniel Radcliffe. It follows secret agent Rex Dasher (Radcliffe), food truck driver Del (Gaffigan) and the mysterious Marla (Taylor-Joy) as they embark on a journey to rescue citizens who’ve been kidnapped by a top-secret organization. Lino Disalvo directed the film from a screenplay by Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. “Playmobil” has a middling B+ CinemaScore with 20% Rotten Tomatoes rating, though a more favorable audience score of 75%.

With no other major releases besides “Playmobil,” the weekend will be dominated by holdovers, including Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” slotting into second with around $14 million. Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari” should add about $6 million in its fourth frame, along with Universal’s “Queen & Slim” in its second weekend. Tom Hanks’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is looking at another $5 million for Sony.

Mark Ruffalo’s “Dark Waters” is adding 1,918 screens to its range with a projected weekend take of about $4 million, adding onto its worldwide gross of about $1.2 million. Focus Features is distributing Todd Haynes’ legal drama, which tells the real-life story of the lawyer that took on the DuPont chemical company.

Neon is debuting Celine Sciamma’s critical darling “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” at two locations. The drama stars Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenel as two women who fall in love after Merlant’s Marianne, a painter, is hired to secretly paint the wedding portrait of a young woman, Héloïse (Haenel). Hitting Imax theaters this weekend is Amazon’s historical adventure film “The Aeronauts,” which sees “Theory of Everything” stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne reunite as a pilot and scientist who must fight for survival after taking to the air in an experimental air balloon.

More Film

  • KARMELE

    Asier Altuna Preps Basque Historical Drama ‘Karmele the Hour of Waking Together’

    Basque cinema is booming, and director Asier Altuna is part of the vanguard leading it forward. The Spanish filmmaker, behind 2005 Youth Award winner “Aupa Etxebeste!” and 2015 Best Basque Film “Amama” at the San Sebastián Intl. Film Festival, attended this year’s Ventana Sur Proyecta sidebar with his next project, “Karmele, the Hour of Waking [...]

  • The Day is Long and Dark

    Francisco Barreiro Cast in Upcoming Julio Hernández Cordón Project (EXCLUSIVE)

    Julio Hernández Cordón, one of Mexico’s most-awarded independent filmmakers over the last decade, has found the leading man for his next feature “The Day is Long and Dark (My Friends are Vampires),” in Fantastic Fest best actor winner Francisco Barreiro, star of Adrián García Bogliano’s “Here Comes the Devil.”. Barreiro’s casting was shared with Variety from Buenos [...]

  • Macabre

    Rio Fest’s Compact Edition Opens Amidst Sectorial Crisis

    RIO DE JANEIRO  — The 21st Rio Intl. Film Fest opens Monday Dec. 9t with the screening of Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” in the Odeon landmark theater. The smaller than usual edition, which was almost cancelled due to the lack of municipal backing, reflects the crisis of Brazil’s film sector, involved in a battle with the administration [...]

  • Papa-YouTuber

    Peru’s ‘Papa YouTuber’ Goes Global (EXCLUSIVE)

    Argentine sales agency FilmSharks Int’l label The Remake Company has sold remake rights at Ventana Sur to Peruvian family comedy hit “Papa YouTuber” (“YouTuber Dad”) to Mexico’s Cinepolis and Italy’s Colorado Films, with several other territories pending. Advanced discussions are underway in Germany, with Spain, France and the U.S. also pending. “The U.S. deal will [...]

  • Elia Suleiman attends the screening of

    'Pleasure Is Extremely Political,' Palestinian Filmmaker Elia Suleiman Says

    In a freewheeling masterclass held at the Marrakech Film Festival on Thursday, director Elia Suleiman offered as concise a mission statement as can be, defining his guiding beliefs in four short words. “Pleasure is extremely political,” said the Palestinian director, whose films have approached the fraught nature of life in the occupied territories with a [...]

  • Panel-Ventana-Sur-2019-1

    Ventana Sur: Industry Luminaries Converge, Talk Women In Cinema

    BUENOS AIRES – Ventana Sur’s Opening Windows conference series welcomed an esteemed line-up of women in film to Buenos Aires’ UCA campus on Wednesday afternoon for a panel that sought to familiarize the audience with the enormous weight of breaking into a male-dominated industry throughout the years. Among the panelists was Argentine Producer Lita Stantic, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad