Box Office: ‘Frozen II’ Eyes Dazzling $100 Million-Plus Debut

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney’s “Frozen II” is gearing up for an ice-shattering opening weekend ahead of Thanksgiving.

The sequel to the studio’s “Frozen” is projected to earn over $100 million when it launches Nov. 22, according to early tracking. Though “Frozen II” is expected to gobble up the competition over the Thanksgiving corridor, it will have to contend with new offerings including Sony’s Mister Rogers film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and STX’s drama “21 Bridges.”

A triple-digit debut for “Frozen II” would be a jump on the original. The animated musical adventure launched over Thanksgiving in 2013, generating $67.4 million over the weekend and a record-setting $93.6 million through its first five days of release. “Frozen” became a box office sensation, ending its theatrical run with a massive $1.3 billion in worldwide ticket sales, the biggest haul ever for an animated film. Aside from permanently engraining tunes like “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” in the minds of audiences across the globe, “Frozen” ‘s” success translated into two Oscars and a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

If estimates hold, “Frozen II” would set a new record for Walt Disney Animation’s biggest opening weekend to date, a distinction currently held by 2016’s “Zootopia” with $75.1 million. It could also become the first animated film to open to more than $100 million outside of summer.

Given the success of the first film, anticipation for the big-screen reunion of Princesses Anna and Elsa could boost ticket sales even higher as the studio ramps up marketing efforts over the next three weeks. However, that kind of familiarity can inflate box office tracking for follow-ups to popular franchises. Earlier this year, Disney’s “Toy Story 4” elicited headlines for a softer-than-expected opening weekend despite its series-best $118 million start. That means even if “Frozen II” falls short of the most bullish prognostications, it will likely be very profitable for Disney.

“Frozen II” sees royal sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) venture far from their kingdom of Arendelle. They are joined by some familiar faces like Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad). Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, along with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are all returning for “Frozen 2.”

With “Frozen II” expected to collect a turkey’s share of box office spoiling, fellow new releases could be fighting for scraps. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” another buzzy title, is eyeing a $15 million to $20 million start. Tom Hanks stars as TV personality Fred Rogers in the feel-good film, which should have a long life in theaters through the Christmas holiday. Based on Tom Junod’s article “Can You Say… Hero?,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” chronicles the real-life friendship that forms after a skeptical journalist (Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” star. Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) directed the film, which carries a $25 million price tag.

More to come…

Film

    Box Office: 'Frozen II' Eyes Dazzling $100 Million-Plus Debut

