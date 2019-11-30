×
‘Frozen 2’, ‘Knives Out’ to Defrost Thanksgiving Box Office

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

FROZEN 2 - In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2, Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven journey far beyond the gates of Arendelle in search of answers. Featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters November 22. © 2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: DISNEY

Disney’s “Frozen 2” is continuing to dominate the Thanksgiving box office with an estimated $128 million through the five-day weekend.

The “Frozen” sequel took in another $34 million on Friday of its second weekend in multiplexes, lifting its cumulative domestic gross to $236 million through Friday. Should estimates hold, “Frozen 2” will top “Hunger Games: Catching Fire’s” Thanksgiving record of about $110 million.

Meanwhile, Rian Johnson’s whodunnit “Knives Out” totaled $10.7 million on Friday and is heading for about $41 million from 3,391 North American locations in its first five days. Since opening on Wednesday, “Knives Out” has grossed about $25.4 million.

The murder mystery features a star-studded cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford and LaKeith Stanfield. Critics have favored the movie, distributed by Lionsgate, which has a 96% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Ford v Ferrari’s” third frame is competing with Mr. Rogers biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’s” second weekend for third place with an estimated $18 million to $19 million from Wednesday through Sunday. James Mangold’s racing story starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon has grossed $73.2 million for Fox through Friday.

Melina Matsoukas’ directorial debut, “Queen & Slim,” starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith and distributed by Universal, should land in fifth with about $15 million from 1,690 domestic locations in its first five days in theaters.

Kaluuya and Turner-Smith star as a couple who go on the run after Kaluuya’s character kills a police officer in self-defense as the pair is on their first date. The incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country. Lena Waithe penned the script from a story by herself and James Frey. Makeready financed and produced the film.

“Frozen 2” sees the return of Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad), as the group embarks on a journey to find out why Elsa has her powers. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck co-directed the follow-up from Lee’s screenplay.

