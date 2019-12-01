×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Frozen 2’ Enchants International Box Office Again With $164 Million

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trusted reindeer Sven and curious snowman Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) are up for an adventure in “Frozen 2.” They join Kristoff, Anna and Elsa on a journey into the unknown in search of answers about the past. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. © 2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: DISNEY

Disney royals Anna and Elsa maintained their reign over international box office charts as “Frozen 2” generated another $164 million from 45 foreign territories over the weekend.

The animated sequel debuted in a handful of overseas markets this weekend including Italy ($7.7 million), Australia ($6.6 million) and Russia ($13.7 million), where it now stands as the biggest animated opening weekend of all time. Globally, “Frozen 2” has earned a mighty $739 million in just 12 days of release and should become the sixth Disney movie this year to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Adding to its slew of box office records, “Frozen 2” is already the highest-grossing animated movie in history in Indonesia and the Philippines. It also already surpassed the lifetime haul of its predecessor in 11 territories including China ($90.5 million). Other top markets include Korea ($61.2 million), Japan ($38.3 million) and the United Kingdom ($35 million).

New to movie theaters this weekend, Lionsgate’s “Knives Out,” a murder mystery starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans, carved up $28.3 million overseas, boasting strong showings in China, the U.K., Russia and Australia. The whodunit directed by Rian Johnson kicked off with $41.7 million in North America for a promising global start of $70 million. It cost $40 million to produce.

Popular on Variety

Elsewhere, Disney-Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari” amassed $10.2 million from 48 markets, boosting its overseas haul to $62 million. The racing drama starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon has earned $143 million globally, led by Russia with $8.8 million, the U.K. with $6.7 million and France with $6.4 million. The movie opens next weekend in Korea and Thailand, followed by Japan in January. A theatrical release date in China has yet to be determined.

More Film

  • Bertrand Tavernier'Carlo Vanzina: Cinema is a

    Bertrand Tavernier on How Hollywood Movies Influenced Him

    French director Bertrand Tavernier – who recently concluded a major TV documentary series, “My Journey Into French Cinema” – received a career tribute award Sunday at the Marrakech Film Festival, presented to him by U.S. actor Harvey Keitel, who starred in Tavernier’s 1980 science-fiction thriller “Death Watch.” In an exclusive interview with Variety Tavernier talked [...]

  • Marriage Story

    What's Coming to Netflix in December 2019

    As Christmas nears, Netflix will ring in this holiday season with new Kris Kringle-themed films including “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” “Home for Christmas” and “A Family Reunion Christmas.” Tiffany Haddish, meanwhile, will be celebrating Hanukkah with her newest stand-up special “Black Mitzvah,” in which she shares how she’s embracing her roots after discovering her [...]

  • BRUNI - Curious and cute, this

    Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Sets Thanksgiving Record, 'Knives Out' Scores

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” stuffed the box office competition during Thanksgiving, generating $85.2 million over the weekend and a record-setting $123.7 million over the five-day holiday frame. The animated adventure soared past the previous Thanksgiving benchmark held by 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and its $109 million bounty between the Wednesday and Sunday holiday frame. [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2019

    With the holidays around the corner, Amazon Prime Video is adding an abundance of movies and TV shows to stream while relaxing at home. A majority of fresh content will drop on the first of the month, starting with Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” and Kevin Bacon’s “Footloose” on Dec. 1. For superhero enthusiasts, “Hancock” and [...]

  • Balloon by Pema Tseden

    'Balloon' Floats to top at Tokyo Filmex Festival

    Pema Tseden’s drama “Balloon” won the Grand Prize at Tokyo Filmex’s 20th edition, which unspooled Nov. 23-Dec. 1 at two locations in central Tokyo. The film, which premiered in the Horizon’s section of this year’s Venice Film Festival, examines the sex lives and mores of rural folk in the director’s native Tibet. Tseden also won [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad