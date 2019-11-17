‘Ford v Ferrari’ Outmatches ‘Charlie’s Angels’ at International Box Office

Disney and 20th Century Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari” sped ahead of fellow new release, Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels,” at the international box office.

Director James Mangold’s racing drama collected $21.4 million from 41 foreign markets, representing 67% of its overseas rollout. “Ford v Ferrari” also kicked off with $31 million in North America, bringing its global total to $52.4 million. Russia had the biggest debut with $3.2 million, followed by the United Kingdom and France with $2.3 million each, and Australia with $1.7 million. It opens in key territories, including Korea and Japan, in December and early January, while a release in China has yet to be determined.

“Ford v Ferrari,” produced by Chernin Entertainment, carries a $100 million production budget, meaning it still has ways to go before achieving profitability. However, the acclaimed movie should continue to benefit from positive word of mouth and awards buzz. “Ford v Ferrari” tells the true story of the automotive team at Ford, led by designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), as they build a race car attempting to beat the legendary Ferrari in the prestigious Le Mans race.

While “Charlie’s Angels” got off to a better start abroad than in North America, the action comedy majorly stalled in its global debut. The movie earned $19.3 million from 26 markets, along with $8.6 million at the domestic box office for a worldwide bounty of $26.1 million. The international box office will be key in recouping “Charlie’s Angels” $48 million budget. So far, the film has seen the strongest showing in China with an uninspiring $7.7 million, along with Indonesia ($2.9 million), Australia ($1.3 million), Russia ($1 million) and the Philippines ($1 million).

Written and directed by Elizabeth Banks, “Charlie’s Angels” stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the newest generation of Angels, tasked with the mission to stop the spread of a dangerous technology that could have serious threats on the world.

Another new nationwide offering, Warner Bros.’ thriller “The Good Liar” pocketed a tepid $1.5 million from 12 international markets, taking its foreign bounty to $3.9 million. The Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren-led movie debuted with a disappointing $5.6 million in North America, taking its worldwide tally to $9.6 million.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. “Joker” continues to be a bright spot overseas. The dark comic-book origin story generated another $13 million, boosting its overseas total to a mighty $694 million. “Joker” has earned $1.017 billion globally, making it the first R-rated movie in history to surpass the billion-dollar mark.