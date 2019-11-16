×
Box Office: ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Dashing to No. 1 While ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Flounders

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

FORD V. FERRARI
CREDIT: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox/Merrick Morton

Christian Bale and Matt Damon’s racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” is set to win the weekend box office by a long shot with an esimated $29 million from 3,528 domestic locations.

Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” reboot could land in a distant second in its debut weekend with about $8.2 million, but the second frame of Roland Emmerich’s “Midway” may come out on top, with about $8.6 million.

“Ford v Ferrari,” which stars Bale and Damon as British driver Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby, respectively, took in nearly $11 million on Friday. Directed by James Mangold, the Fox film follows the pair as they attempt to build a car that can beat Ferrari at the behest of Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) in the 1960s. Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Jason Keller wrote the script, and Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, and Ray McKinnon also star. Critics have favored the film, which has a 92% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels,” which collected $3.15 million on Friday, stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott as the titular spies. Banks also wrote the screenplay from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. The action comedy has a 58% Rotten Tomatoes score and B+ CinemaScore.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “The Good Liar” is also debuting with an estimated $5 million from 2,439 locations after earning $1.635 million on Friday. Helen Mirren and Ian McKellan star in Bill Condon’s crime thriller, directed from a script by Jeffrey Hatcher and based on Nicholas Searle’s novel of the same name. McKellan stars as a career criminal who meets a wealthy widow (Mirren) online and begins to plot how to steal her fortune.

A24’s awards contender “Waves,” starring Sterling K. Brown, Kelvin Harrison Jr, and Lucas Hedges, has launched at four theaters. Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, and Renee Ellis Goldsberry also star in Trey Edward Shults’ third feature film, set in South Florida. “Waves” follows the emotional journey of a suburban family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together following a loss.

Rounding out the top five are the second weekends of John Cena’s “Playing With Fire” and Emilia Clarke’s “Last Christmas,” with about $7.6 million and $6.6 million, respectively. “Playing With Fire” has earned $16.9 million since its opening while “Last Christmas” has totaled $15.8 million.

Should estimates hold, Lionsgate’s “Midway” will total $34.9 million domestically through the weekend.

  FORD V. FERRARI

    Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Dashing to No. 1 While 'Charlie's Angels' Flounders

