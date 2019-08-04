Box Office: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Finishes in First Place With $60 Million

Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” crossed the box office finish line in first place, debuting with $60 million from 4,200 North American locations.

The big-budget action spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is expected to be an even bigger draw overseas, where franchise is hugely popular. “Hobbs & Shaw” debuted in 63 international markets this weekend, pulling in an estimated $120 million.

The $60 million domestic opening weekend marks the biggest opening for Johnson and Statham’s careers outside of the main “Fast & Furious” franchise. The $180 million start also represents Universal’s fifth-highest grossing global launch ever, behind “The Fate of the Furious,” “Jurassic World,” “Furious 7” and “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

In “Hobbs & Shaw,” the first spinoff in the “Fast & Furious” universe, Jonhson’s Luke Hobbs and Statham’s Deckard Shaw unite to take down a genetically enhanced anarchist (Idris Elba). The star-studded cast also includes Helen Mirren and Vanessa Kirby. David Leitch, known for his work on “Deadpool 2,” directed the film, which was written by “Fast” vets Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce.

Despite the new nationwide release, Sony and director Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” had a strong second weekend in theaters, placing third on domestic box office charts. The R-rated drama with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie collected $20 million, marking a 51% decline from its inaugural outing. After 10 days of release, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has made $78 million in North America.

Meanwhile, reigning champ Disney’s “The Lion King” slid to the No. 2 spot with a solid $38 million. The hyperrealistic remake — directed by Jon Favreau — is the fourth Disney movie this year to cross $400 million in domestic ticket sales.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” landed in fourth place, generating $7.7 million to boost its North American haul to $360 million. The web-slinging superhero sequel has made $1.04 billion worldwide, including $693 million at the international box office.

Rounding out the top five is Disney’s “Toy Story 4” with $7.2 million, taking the animated pic to $410 million at the domestic box office.

More to come…