×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Dumbo’ Lands at No. 1 With Soft $45 Million

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney’s “Dumbo” had an underwhelming liftoff at the domestic box office. Tim Burton’s live-action remake debuted with $45 million from 4,259 North American theaters, below expectations heading into the weekend.

While that was easily enough to top the domestic box office, it marks the lowest start among the studio’s recent live-action remakes of Disney classics. To compare, 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast” debuted with $174 million, 2016’s “The Jungle Book” opened with $103 million,” and 2015’s “Cinderella” launched with $67 million.

Heading into the weekend, “Dumbo” was expected to surpass $50 million in its first three days of release. Part of the reason for the softer opening is likely because the original “Dumbo” cartoon came out 80 years ago, making the lovable elephant seem slightly less relevant than classics like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Jungle Book,” which both became huge successes for the studio.

“Dumbo” carries a $170 million production budget. The high-flying elephant will have to resonate overseas should “Dumbo” not pick up steam at the domestic box office. The movie launched in most international territories this weekend, amassing $71 million from foreign markets for a global start of $116 million.

Related

Audiences were more receptive than critics to Tim Burton’s take on baby elephant with inconveniently large ears. Moviegoers awarded “Dumbo” with an A- Cinemascore. It holds a 50% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Dumbo” is the first of three high-profile Disney re-imaginings heading back to the big screen this year, with Guy Richie’s “Aladdin” and Jon Favreau’s “The Lion King” arriving in theaters this summer. Those films, along with the studio’s highly anticipated superhero mashup “Avengers: Endgame,” will likely offset any pain should “Dumbo” fail to connect with audiences.

Last weekend’s champ “Us” dropped to second place, staying strong with $33 million in its sophomore outing. That marks a 53% decline from its opening weekend haul, a solid hold given the kind of drop horror movies typically suffer after its initial release. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, “Us” has now surpassed $128 million in ticket sales in North America. The film, which stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as a couple forced to fight off blood-thirsty doppelgangers, cost $20 million to produce.

In third place, Disney’s “Captain Marvel” added another $20 million in its third weekend of release. That takes the superhero tentpole starring Brie Larson past $350 million in North America.

New release “Unplanned” will battle with romance drama “Five Feet Apart” for fourth place. Both titles earned roughly $6 million this weekend.

“Unplanned,” which tells the true story of a Planned Parenthood employee who has a life-changing experience, doubled expectations that pegged an opening weekend around $3 million. It cost $6 million to produce.

Lionsgate and CBS Films’ “Five Feet Apart,” now in its third weekend of release, has earned $35 million to date.

Elsewhere, Matthew McConaughey suffered the worst opening of his career with “The Beach Bum.” Directed by Harmony Korine, the film flopped with $1.8 million from 1,100 screens. The studios initially planned for a platform release, which could have slowly allowed the film to gain traction through word-of-mouth. Instead, the stoner comedy opened nationwide with little marketing since its premiere at South by Southwest. It’s been a rocky start to 2019 for McConaughey. Earlier this year, his film “Serenity,” a neo-noir thriller with Anne Hathaway, collapsed with a $4.5 million debut. It tapped out with $11.4 million worldwide.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • 'The Matrix' 20 Years Later

    'The Matrix' 20 Years Later: The Artificial Intelligence Lives in Us (Column)

    The term “artificial intelligence” was coined in 1956, but one way or another it has been the subject of just about every great science-fiction movie, from “Metropolis” to “Frankenstein,” from the paranoid fables of the ’50s (about brainy robots and aliens with giant noggins who were like “advanced” versions of ourselves) to “2001: A Space [...]

  • Chile’s ‘Some Beasts’ Sweeps Toulouse’s Films

    ‘Some Beasts’ Sweeps Toulouse’s Films in Progress

    Maintaining Chile’s protracted awards honeymoon with international festivals, Jorge Riqeulme’s “Some Beasts,” starring Alfredo Castro and Paulina Garcia, swept Toulouse’s 35th Films in Progress, a pix-in-post competition which also serves as a traditional launch-pad for selection at the Cannes Festival. “Some Beasts” won three of the four prizes on offer: Toulouse Films in Progress Prize; [...]

  • Beyonce50th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Show,

    Beyonce Wins Entertainer of the Year at NAACP Awards

    Beyonce was named Entertainer of the Year, and “Black Panther” nearly swept the film categories at the 50th NAACP Awards on Saturday night. During her speech at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Beyonce graciously thanked her fellow nominees in the category, including NBA superstar LeBron James, “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler and star Chadwick Boseman, [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Leaders Double Down on Threat to Sue Talent Agencies

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America have repeated a threat to sue the major Hollywood talent agencies for alleged conflicts of interest. The leaders issued the threat Saturday during a members-only meeting at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., attended by about 300, according to an attendee. The meeting was the fourth [...]

  • Anti-Abortion Movie Twitter Account Suspended, Reinstated

    Anti-Abortion Film's Twitter Account Reinstated After Brief Suspension

    Christian-focused production company Pure Flix’s latest release, “Unplanned,” had its Twitter account restored Saturday after it was briefly suspended. “Thank you everyone for your support in letting Jack & Twitter know when our Unplanned movie account was recently suspended without cause,” the film’s account tweeted Saturday. “We are back and excited for the great response [...]

  • The Chaperone 2019

    Film Review: 'The Chaperone'

    When you watch the silent-screen star Louise Brooks in one of the films that made her a legend, most spectacularly the glittering femme-fatale drama “Pandora’s Box” (1929), it’s shocking to see how contemporary she looks. Haircuts that were once cutting edge — punk spikes, a ’50s ducktail, Jane Fonda’s “Klute” shag — look, almost inevitably [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad