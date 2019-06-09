×
Box Office: ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ Ekes Out No. 1 Spot as ‘Dark Phoenix’ Sputters

Rebecca Rubin

Dark Phoenix
CREDIT: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox

The North American box office fizzled this weekend as Universal and Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and Disney and Fox’s “X-Men” installment “Dark Phoenix” battled it out at theaters. Neither packed much of a punch as both films debuted well below expectations.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” nabbed first place with $47.11 million, less than half of what its predecessor earned during its inaugural weekend in theaters. Even with an underwhelming start, the animated animal sequel was able to claim victory over “Dark Phoenix,” the final entry in the “X-Men” series. “Dark Phoenix” misfired with a disappointing $33 million, marking the worst debut in the franchise’s 20-year history.

With a huge $200 million price tag, “Dark Phoenix” presents a much tougher path to profitability. “Secret Life of Pets 2,” on the other hand, cost the studio $80 million to produce.

“Dark Phoenix” had a stronger start overseas, where it raked in $107 million. Directed by Simon Kinberg, “Dark Phoenix” stars Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Nicholas Hoult.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” wasn’t expected to match the opening weekend box office receipts of the original film. But even the sequel’s global start of $97 million was less than the huge $104 million domestic debut of “The Secret Life of Pets.” The animated movie, which again provides insight as to what our pets do when nobody is home, features the voices of Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Jenny Slate, and Patton Oswalt, who replaced Louis C.K. after the comedian was removed from the film following sexual harassment allegations.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” ranks just above 2011’s “Hop” ($37 million) and 2016’s “Sing” ($35 million) as one of the slower starts for an Illumination film. Both of those titles went on to have long runs in multiplexes. However, “Pets 2” faces a competitive landscape with Disney’s “Toy Story 4” hitting theaters in two weeks.

Disney’s “Aladdin” landed in third place on box office charts with $24 million, pushing its domestic grosses to $232 million. In fourth, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” saw a steep decline in ticket sales. The monster sequel collected $15.4 million, representing a drastic 68% drop from its first weekend in theaters.

Rounding out the top five is Paramount’s “Rocketman.” The biopic on the life and times of Sir Elton John drummed up another $13 million, bringing its Stateside haul to $50 million.

More to come…

