Box Office: ‘Bumblebee’ Conquers Overseas Again With $35.6 Million

Bumblebee
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount

Paramount’s “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” led the international box office again, generating $35.6 million in 64 markets.

The autobot origin story, starring Hailee Steinfeld, has now earned $256.3 million overseas for a worldwide haul of $364 million. While ticket sales are way below even the worst reviewed installments in the sci-fi franchise (“Transformers: The Last Knight” ended its theatrical run with $605 million in 2017), this entry has proven to have long legs at the box office. Moreover, the studio paid less than half of what it cost the previous Michael Bay-directed “Transformers” movies to make.

Bumblebee” opened in the Philippines this weekend with $2.2 million. Among holdovers, China saw the best returns with $24.8 million from 7,232 locations, followed by the United Kingdom with $1.3 million in 557 sites. It releases in its final territory, Japan, on March 22.

Aquaman” — starring Jason Momoa and directed by James Wan — nabbed the No. 2 spot overseas, adding another $27.9 million from 79 territories. That officially takes Warner Bros.’ DC adventure past $1 billion worldwide, making it the studio’s first comic-book entry to join the billion-club since “The Dark Knight Rises” in 2012.

“We’re thrilled audiences around the world have embraced ‘Aquaman’ in such a big, big way,” said Ron Sanders, Warner Bros’ president of worldwide distribution. “Jason, the filmmakers and the team at DC have delivered a film that people love, and we are so appreciative of their support.”

The blockbuster has now generated $732.4 million internationally, with $287 million of that bounty coming from China. Other top markets for “Aquaman” include the U.K. ($38.4 million), Australia ($23.9 million), and France ($16.5 million).

“Aquaman” wasn’t the only title to reach a new benchmark this weekend. A number of titles hit some major milestones of their own. Warner Bros. “A Star Is Born” crossed $200 million at the international box office, taking its global tally past $400 million. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga co-star in the awards darling, which earned $2.2 million this weekend.

Meanwhile, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” reached $300 million worldwide, including $154.6 million overseas. The animated adventure from Sony’s cannon of Marvel characters brought in $9.4 million this weekend when it opened in Brazil ($2.8 million) and Thailand ($900,000).

Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” pocketed $15.4 million from 35 territories for a foreign tally of $243 million. The sequel to “Wreck-It Ralph” has now made $434 million in ticket sales. It launched in Poland this weekend with $1 million, along with Turkey, where it made $300,000.

Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” amassed another $15 million this weekend, taking its international haul to a massive $574 million. The Queen biopic, starring Rami Malek as iconic frontman Freddy Mercury, has now drummed up over $770 million worldwide.

More to come…

