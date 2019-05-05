×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Assembles Second-Biggest Second Weekend Ever

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” continues its unprecedented box office run, assembling another $145 million at the domestic box office during its second weekend in theaters.

Avengers: Endgame” now stands as the second-biggest movie of all time with $2.188 billion worldwide. The Marvel juggernaut became the fastest film to gross $2 billion globally in just 11 days, crushing “Avatar’s” record of 47 days. It has now generated $619 million at the domestic box office and $1.56 billion internationally.

In North America, “Avengers: Endgame” dipped 59% from its opening weekend. That wasn’t enough to secure the biggest second weekend of all time, a record still held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” with $149 million. However, it passed “Avengers: Infinity War” ($114 million) to hold the second-biggest weekend ever. Only six films have ever surpassed $100 million in their second weekends.

While “Avengers: Endgame” continues to be the de facto choice among moviegoers, a number of brave studios opened new movies to mixed results.

Related

The Intruder,” a psychological thriller from Sony and Screen Gems, fared the best among newcomers. It debuted in second place, amassing $11 million from 2,222 North American locations. That’s a solid start since the studio shelled out $8 million to produce “The Intruder.” The PG-13 thriller centers on a married couple who recently purchased their dream home, only to realize the seller keeps creepily meddling in their life.

Lionsgate’s “Long Shot,” a raunchy R-rated romantic comedy starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, nabbed the No. 3 spot with a tepid $10 million from 3,230 screens. Jonathan Levine directed the movie about a journalist (Rogen) who tries to win over his former babysitter-turned-politican (Theron), who is now running for president. It garnered mostly positive reviews since its premiere at South by Southwest. The opening weekend audience skewed female (56%), while 68% of moviegoers were over the age of 35.

This weekend’s final new release, “UglyDolls,” launched in fourth place well below expectations, stumbling with $8.5 million from 3,652 venues. STX’s animated musical cost $45 million to produce. The A-list voice cast includes Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Pitbull, who all recorded new music for the movie. The family friendly adventure follows a group of misfit dolls who learn to embrace what it means to be unique.

Meanwhile, Disney’s “Captain Marvel” got another boost from “Avengers: Endgame.” It landed at the No. 5 spot, generating $4.3 million during its ninth weekend in theaters. The superhero tentpole, starring Brie Larson, has earned $420 million in North America.

Thanks to “Avengers: Endgame,” the year-over-year deficit in ticket sales continues to shrink. After this weekend, box office receipts are pacing less than 10% behind last year, according to Comscore. Hollywood is banking on a number of summer hits, including “The Lion King,” “Toy Story 4,” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” to help close that gap.

“If slow and steady wins the race, then the oncoming barrage of big summer titles should collectively over time knock the percentage even lower and in systematic fashion in the coming weeks,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore.

More to come…

Marvel

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Talks Advocacy and the Need for Love at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Visibility, advocacy, and hope were the big themes Saturday at the 30th annual GLAAD awards, which saw the largest attendance that the ceremony has ever seen with more than 1,300 guests. Madonna was honored with the Advocate for Change Award. She started by saying that 2019 is a “monumental year,” remembering the Stonewall riots which [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Assembles Second-Biggest Second Weekend Ever

    Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” continues its unprecedented box office run, assembling another $145 million at the domestic box office during its second weekend in theaters. “Avengers: Endgame” now stands as the second-biggest movie of all time with $2.188 billion worldwide. The Marvel juggernaut became the fastest film to gross $2 billion globally in just 11 days, [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Crushes $2 Billion Milestone in Record Time

    Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” has officially surpassed the $2 billion mark in its second weekend in theaters, obliterating the record for the fastest film to reach that milestone. “Avengers: Endgame” is now the second-highest grossing movie of all time, passing “Titanic” with $2.188 billion globally in just 11 days. The tentpole has earned $620 million at [...]

  • FAR EAST FILM FESTIVAL 21April 26th

    ‘Still Human,’ Banned Actor Anthony Wong Win Udine Festival Prizes

    Hong Kong drama “Still Human” picked up top prizes at the 21st Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy at midnight on Sunday. It was a favorite of both critics and audience. However, the film’s lead actor Anthony Wong, who was also the recipient of the festival’s Golden Mulberry award for outstanding achievement and winner [...]

  • Woody Allen

    Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' to be Released in Italy (EXCLUSIVE)

    After being put on the shelf by Amazon, Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” is to be released in Italy in the fall via distributor Lucky Red, with other European territories also believed to have closed local distribution deals, a source familiar with the situation told Variety. Following Amazon’s decision to halt the [...]

  • Swallow

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Swallow'

    Pica, or the compulsion to consume things nowhere to be found on the food pyramid — like handfuls of dirt, stray pieces of jewelry, or a juicy double-A battery — serves as a metaphor for one woman’s struggle against the patriarchy in Carlo Mirabella-Davis’ “Swallow.” A bold and unconventional thriller made real by the evolution [...]

  • 'Yesterday' Review: A Fairy Tale in

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Yesterday'

    The Beatles wrote many of the greatest songs of all time, and they also wrote a lot of the greatest movie songs. To know that, all you have to do is see the title sequence of “A Hard Day’s Night,” which electrifies you from its opening THRUM!!!, or the Beatles blasting the sonic bliss of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad