Box Office: ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Kicks Off Tuesday With Solid $3.5 Million

CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Annabelle Comes Home” collected a strong $3.5 million in Tuesday night previews.

The supernatural thriller is expected to earn $30 million over its first five days in theaters. “Annabelle Comes Home” is the third “Annabelle” movie and seventh entry in the Conjuring franchise. Preview ticket sales are in line with horror titles like “Purge 3: Election Year” ($3.6 million), “The Curse of La Llorona” ($2.8 million). Those numbers are slightly above 2014’s “Annabelle,” which earned $2.1 million in previews.

“Annabelle Comes Home” is on pace for one of the lowest debuts in the Conjuring Universe. The first “Annabelle” movie marks the smallest start with $37 million. The biggest opening weekend in the franchise belongs to “The Nun” with $53 million.

James Wan co-wrote “Annabelle Comes Home” with director Gary Dauberman. It follows two demonologists (played by series vets Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) who attempt to stop the possessed Annabelle doll from wreaking more havoc by secluding her in a locked room and recruiting a priest’s holy blessing. The couple’s young daughter (Mckenna Grace) becomes a target after Annabelle awakens evil spirits in the room.

Along with “Annabelle Comes Home,” this weekend sees the release of Universal and Working Title’s “Yesterday,” a musical biopic that envisions a world where nobody remembers the Beatles. It’s tracking to debut with $10 million. Danny Boyle directed “Yesterday,” which stars Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran.

Despite new offerings, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” is expected to lead domestic box office charts again. The animated forquel launched with $118 million last weekend and has since generated $135 in North America and $258 million worldwide.

